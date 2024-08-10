Republic FC Edged by Louisville City FC

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Three goals in seven minutes weren't enough to extend Republic FC's historic undefeated road streak as the club fell 4-3 to Louisville City FC on Saturday night, the club's first away loss since September 24, 2023. After a first half that saw limited opportunities by either side, the clubs combined for six second-half goals that ended with a late game-winner by the hosts. An uncontested drop ball in extra time from the referee provided Louisville City a chance to steal all three points in a National television clash.

LouCity took an early lead with a goal in the 8th minute. After building out of the back, Jake Morris collected the ball at the halfway line and pushed it ahead for Wilson Harris who was able to get enough room and put a right-footed shot to the bottom corner. It was the second goal conceded by Republic FC in the opening 15 minutes this season.

A fantastic turn by Cristian Parano would set up a near-equalizer for Sacramento in the 21st minute. The winger then laid the ball off for Kieran Phillips and a tight cutback from the Englishman created enough space to get a shot on target, but the goalkeeper made the save. Despite the one-nil deficit, Republic FC controlled 59% of the first-half possession.

LouCity would double its lead just seconds after the second-half whistle as a lateral pass from Ray Serrano reached Taylor Davila in the box and Davila put the shot on target.

But the two-goal deficit would not stop the Indomitable Club as Sacramento pulled ahead with three goals in the span of seven minutes. Jared Timmer collected a Cristian Parano cross in the 51st minute and sent the ball into traffic before a deflection by a LouCity defender popped it up for Nick Ross who netted his first goal of the night.

Moments later Parano laid the ball off for Jack Gurr on the right flank and Gurr's cross met Kieran Phillips in front of goal. Phillips kept his composure and opened up to find the back of the net. And Republic FC was not done yet. A quick dead ball restart switched the field and Gurr once again found space on the right. His dangerous cross missed the head of Phillips, but Ross was right behind him to get his third goal of the campaign and first career brace.

The back and forth continued as LouCity answered with an equalizer of its own when Jansen Wilson slipped through the backline for the fifth goal of the half. Niall McCabe nearly put the hosts back on top in the 85th minute as he headed in a shot from point-blank range, but Danny Vitello flew into the air to push the ball out for a corner. The second half would continue into stoppage time as the referee restarted play with a drop ball deep in Sacramento's defensive third and Sean Totsch backheeled the ball to Wilson Harris for the game-winner.

The Indomitable Club has a short turnaround as the club hosts El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday's $2 beer night. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, the third straight national TV contest for the club.

Game Notes & Milestones

Sacramento's undefeated road streak ends at 11 matches dating back to September 24, 2023 - this tied for the second longest streak in USL Championship history

Nick Ross scored his first career brace

Jack Gurr scored 2 assists in a game for the 3rd time in his career

Sacramento Republic FC 3 - 4 Louisville City FC

USL Championship

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

August 10, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Nick Ross 52', Kieran Phillips (Jack Gurr) 55', Nick Ross (Jack Gurr) 59' ; LOU - Wilson Harris (Jake Morris) 8', Taylor Davila 56', Jansen Wilson (Dylan Mares) 66', Wilson Harris (Sean Totsch) 90'+

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Luis Felipe (caution) 19', Justin Portillo (caution) 45'+, Kieran Phillips (caution) 67', Chibi Ukaegbu (caution) 80'; LOU - Ray Serrano (caution) 39', Amadou Dia (caution) 69', Aiden McFadden (caution) 88', Kyle Adams (caution) 90'+

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Conor Donovan (C), Chibi Ukaegbu, Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Aldair Sanchez, Nick Ross (Trevor Amann 78'), Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Cristian Parano (Rafael Jauregui 86'), Kieran Phillips (Sebastian Herrera 69')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Damia Viader, Blake Willey, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 4

Louisville City FC: Damian Las, Kyle Adams (C), Arturo Ordoñez, Sean Totsch, Jake Morris (Amadou Dia 62'), Taylor Davila (Niall McCabe 62'), Elijah Wynder, Aiden McFadden (Wes Charpie 90'+), Ray Serrano (Dylan Mares 62'), Wilson Harris, Jansen Wilson (Adrien Perez 77')

Unused Substitutes: Ryan Troutman, Hayden Stamps, Evan Davila

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 1, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 3

