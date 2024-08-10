El Paso Locomotive FC Beat Miami FC 2-1 to Grab Important Home Win

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC fans left Southwest University Park celebrating as the Locos were able to clinch a 2-1 victory over Miami FC to secure the first home win of the season.

"Today, the team was pretty solid and executed well what we were practicing throughout the week," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "I'm happy that we were able to win and we dedicate this win to the fans because they needed this. We were finally able to give them that win and we will be able to go home happy about the three points."

The Locos would dominate offensively throughout the night, forcing Miami to play back in an attempt to keep El Paso out. Midseason acquisition Robert Coronado would open the seal just before the break, tapping in a pinpoint cross from Lucas Stauffer.

In the second half, Amando Moreno would double the lead for El Paso, striking the ball into the net off a cheeky back-heel assist from El Salvador teammate Eric Calvillo.

Although Miami may have found the back of the net, it was way too late for the visitors to make a comeback and El Paso walked away with all three points to continue its fight to push up the Western Conference standings.

NOTES

El Paso Locomotive FC recorded its first home win of the season, putting to an end a 11-match home winless streak.

Robert Coronado registered his first goal for Locomotive tonight, and it is the first goal he has scored since June 8, 2024 when he was with Central Valley Fuego FC.

Amando Moreno scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season, snapping a six-game scoring drought.

Lucas Stauffer bagged his first Locomotive assist. It is his first assist since September 16, 2023 when he was with Las Vegas Lights FC.

Eric Calvillo assisted his second of the season, two weeks after grabbing his first in similar fashion against New Mexico United at home.

New signing Wahab Ackwei made his Locomotive debut, coming in as a second half substitute.

FORECAST: 93ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 7,067

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Robert Coronado (Lucas Stauffer) 45+1 ¬Â², Amando Moreno (Eric Calvillo) 66 ¬Â²

MIA - Luisinho (Alejandro Mitrano) 90+3 ¬Â²

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-2-3-1) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz (Nick Hinds 81 ¬Â²), Noah Dollenmayer, Brandan Craig, Lucas Stauffer-C (Wahab Ackwei 69 ¬Â²), Bolu Akinyode, Robert Coronado, Tumi Moshobane, Amando Moreno (Ricardo Zacarias 69 ¬Â²), Stiven Rivas (Andy Cabrera 46 ¬Â²), Joaquin Rivas (Eric Calvillo 46 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Miles Lyons

MIA - (4-4-2) Khadim Ndiaye, Alejandro Mitrano, Daltyn Knutson-C, Marco Santana (Chris Jean-Francois 78 ¬Â²), Lucas De Paula (Joey DeZart 46 ¬Â²), Junior Palacios, Gabriel Cabral, Sebastien Joseph (Jordan Ayimbila 78 ¬Â²), Rocco Genzano (Manuel Botta 65 ¬Â²), Allen Gavilanes, Roberto Molina (Luisinho 59 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Felipe Rodriguez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Bolu Akinyode (Yellow) 13 ¬Â², Amando Moreno (Yellow) 51 ¬Â²

MIA - Gabriel Cabral (Yellow) 39 ¬Â², Lucas De Paula (Yellow) 40 ¬Â², Marco Santana (Yellow) 44 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | MIA

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSSESSION: 65|35

SHOTS: 25|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 8|4

SAVES: 3|6

FOULS: 5|17

OFFSIDES: 7|0

CORNERS: 6|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are set for a quick turnaround when they head to Sacramento Republic FC for a CBS Sports Network matchup on Wednesday, August 14! The match is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff and fans are invited to enjoy the match at Union Draft House Sunland (730 Sunland Park) for the Official Locomotive Watch Party!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.