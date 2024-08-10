Hartford Fall 2-0 to Rhode Island

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Two goals off set pieces forced Hartford Athletic to chase Rhode Island FC tonight, and the Green and Blue could not battle their way back into the game. 3-0 was the final to the home side.

Rhode Island FC threw the first punches of tonight's match, coming out with energy in front of a sold-out crowd and creating a golden opportunity on goal just five minutes in. Jokes Kwizera fed a cross right in front of goal for an open Albert Dikwa, but Dikwa's one-touched shot flew up and over the crossbar.

The home side continued to spend time in the attacking third, forcing Hartford to defend and block two of their four shots before eventually finding the back of the net in the 29th minute. On a free kick from the far-right side of the pitch, Kwizera fed another quality ball into the box that was met by the head of Clay Holstad and put past Renan Ribeiro. Just under 30 minutes in, Rhode Island had the 1-0 lead.

The Green and Blue had a determined response to the goal and began to penetrate Rhode Island's third, nearly equalizing on multiple occasions late in the half. Michee Ngalina played an excellent ball from the right flank into the box for Deshane Beckford in the 37th minute, but Beckford's header went high and off target. On a corner kick in stoppage time, Joe Farrell raced across the box to meet Anderson Asiedu's inswinging delivery. He touched just enough of it with his head to play it towards goal, just missing the outstretched leg of Mamadou Dieng in front of an open net. After four minutes of stoppage time, Hartford went into the half down 1-0.

Despite a positive spell of attacking play at the end of the first half for Athletic, Rhode Island quickly doubled their lead just four minutes into the second stanza. Noah Fuson looped a free kick into the box from the low left side toward the near post, and Frank Nordarse headed it past Ribeiro to the opposite corner of the net.

Rhode Island kept their foot on the gas with a 2-0 lead, as Stephen Turnbull hit the crossbar in the 56th minute. Renan Ribeiro helped Hartford weather the storm, making two quality diving saves on shots from Clay Holstad and Zachary Herivaux to keep his team in the match. Joe Brito put the third and final goal into the net for the home side in the 90th minute, and the match ended 3-0.

The loss drops Hartford to 6-12-4 and snaps a three-game unbeaten streak. They return home next Saturday, August 17th to face Las Vegas Lights FC at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 7 (2) Rhode Island 20 (6)

Corners: Hartford 4 Rhode Island 7

Fouls: Hartford 10 Rhode Island 11

Offsides: Hartford 0 Rhode Island 2

Possession: Hartford 56.8% Rhode Island 43.2%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 81.1% Rhode Island 75.8%

Saves: Hartford 3 Rhode Island 2

SCORING SUMMARY

Hartford:

Rhode Island:

29' - Stoneman (Kwizera)

49 ¬Â² - Nodarse (Fuson)

90+1 ¬Â² - Brito (Dikwa)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Hartford:

65' - Farrell (Yellow)

69' - Samadia (Yellow)

77' - Boudadi (Yellow)

Rhode Island:

22' - Holstad (Yellow)

51' - Fuson (Yellow)

76 ¬Â² - Yao (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge (Samadia, 64'); 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell (Vancaeyezeele, 87 ¬Â²); 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 12 (MF) Anderson Asiedu (Edwards, 64'); 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina, 10 (MF) Danny Barrera (Epps, 59'); 31 (FW) Deshane Beckford, 33 FW Mamadou Dieng

RHODE ISLAND FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Koke Vegas, 15 (DF) Frank Nodarse, 24 (DF) Karifa Yao, 5 (DF) Grant Stoneman (Duggan, 82 ¬Â²);, 3 (DF) Stephen Turnbull (Ybarra, 71 ¬Â²); 17 (MF) Jojea Kwizera, 11 (FW) Noah Fuson (Brito, 872); 20 (MF) Zach Herivaux (Smith, 82 ¬Â²);, 12 (MF) Clay Holstad, 14 (FW) Mark Doyle (Williams, 60'); Albert Dikwa

