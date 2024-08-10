Joey Akpunonu Recalled by FC Cincinnati

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today that defender Joey Akpunonu has been recalled by FC Cincinnati and will return to the MLS side today. Akpunonu joined Hartford on February 6th, and made 14 appearances with the team. The 22 year old turned in a quality campaign with the Green and Blue, finishing in the top five on the roster in clearances (32) and blocks (11), and picked up an assist. --> Back to Previous Page Print This Page

