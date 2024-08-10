Miami FC Signs Sebastien Joseph to an Academy Contract
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of Sebastien Joseph to an academy contract, pending league and federation approval.
Joseph first joined Miami FC's USL Academy back in January ahead of their 2024 season. Following his performance with the U-20's Joseph was called up to train with the Miami FC first team. The Haitian becomes the fifth player to be signed on an academy contract this season.
This announcement comes ahead of the team's match tonight against El Paso Locomotive FC. The match can be viewed on TV33, ESPN+, or YouTube for international viewers.
