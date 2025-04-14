Paramount+ & CBS Sports' Broadcasts of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Begin with Expanded Third Round Coverage Tuesday & Wednesday

MIAMI - Paramount+ and CBS Sports are set to kick off their partnership as the exclusive English-language broadcast home of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer's National Championship, with unprecedented tournament coverage, beginning with the competition's Third Round this Tuesday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 16.

The entire 16-game Third Round slate - and every match onward to the tournament Final - will stream live on Paramount+. Six of those Third Round contests will also be simulcast via additional platforms; fans can watch four matches for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network, while two more contests will air on CBS Sports Network. The full broadcast schedule for the Third Round can be found below.

- All Third Round matches stream live on Paramount+

- Fans can watch select matches for for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports' Open Cup presence will be bolstered across both days with studio shows featuring host Nate Bukaty and analysts Charlie Davies and Tony Meola, along with Mike Grella (Tuesday) and Michael Lahoud (Wednesday). Coverage from the studio will begin with Tuesday evening's U.S. Open Cup Preview, a 30-minute look-ahead to the Third Round airing on CBS Sports Network at 6:30 p.m. ET. The studio crew will also take fans around the country with live analysis and previews on the Golazo Matchday show, airing between games on CBS Sports Golazo Network both Tuesday (9-10 p.m. ET) and Wednesday (9-9:30 p.m. ET) nights - pending the finish of the network's early-window match.

- U.S. Soccer, CBS Sports Reach Multimedia Rights Agreement for 2025 & 2026 U.S. Open Cup

In all Third Round contests, 16 clubs from the Division II USL Championship will enter the tournament against a Second Round victor. That latter group includes 15 professional teams spanning the USL Championship (4), USL League One (9), and MLS NEXT Pro (2), in addition to El Farolito, which for the second year in a row is the last club standing from the amateur Open Division.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Broadcast Schedule - Third Round

Tuesday, April 15 (all times ET)

Columbus Crew 2 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 6:00 PM Paramount+

U.S. Open Cup Preview 6:30 PM CBS Sports Network

Louisville City FC vs. Loudon United FC 7:00 PM Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Charlotte Independence vs. North Carolina FC 7:00 PM Paramount+

Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Rhode Island FC 7:00 PM Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Charleston Battery vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC 7:30 PM Paramount+

Union Omaha vs. San Antonio FC 8:00 PM Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday 9:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network

AV ALTA FC vs. Orange County SC 10:00 PM Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Tacoma Defiance vs. Oakland Roots SC 10:30 PM Paramount+

Wednesday, April 16 (all times ET)

Detroit City FC vs. Westchester SC 7:00 PM Paramount+

FC Naples vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00 PM Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC 7:30 PM Paramount+

FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC 8:00 PM Paramount+

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. One Knoxville SC 9:00 PM Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday 9:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network

New Mexico United vs. El Paso Locomotive 9:30 PM Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Farolito 10:00 PM Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 10:30 PM Paramount+

- 2025 U.S. Open Cup schedule page

- Visit ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for full tournament coverage

A red-hot Third Round will have barely cooled off before the focus turns to the Round of 32/Round of 16 Draw, to be held this Thursday, April 17, as part of CBS Sports Golazo Network's flagship program, Morning Footy, at 9:15 a.m. ET. Thursday's Draw will combine a pair of Third Round winners with another pair of clubs entering the tournament from Division I Major League Soccer, all drawn from eight groups of four teams.

In addition to full matches and highlights, CBS Sports' coverage will include studio programming on CBS Sports Golazo Network and the creation of ancillary content beyond games which will focus on markets and clubs in the competition, as well as the tournament's rich history as the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. CBS Sports will also provide additional Open Cup editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @GolazoAmerica and @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

