Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Farolito (U.S. Open Cup)

This Wednesday, it's an Open Cup lover's dream as two of the tournament's most recent Cinderella stories face off in the Third Round.

Overview: SAC vs. FAR

Date: Wednesday, April 16

Time: Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Heart Health Park

Watch: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club will begin its tournament run after playing to its second defeat of the season in a 2-1 loss at Orange County on Saturday night. A strong second half wasn't enough for Republic FC as the Southern California team took all three points in the Western Conference classic. After OC broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, Sacramento would build into the match by controlling the possession and appeared to be gaining momentum before an unfortunate own goal gave the hosts a two-goal lead just minutes into the second half. Republic FC responded with pressure that allowed it to pull one back in the 56th minute as Jared Timmer's cross was headed home by Sebastian Herrera. The club continued to threaten throughout the rest of the match, but couldn't find the equalizer.

"After a disappointing result like we had on Saturday, sometimes you just want to get back out there, so what a great opportunity we have the Open Cup this week," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "The level of performance has been good, but obviously what we want to do is turn those performances into wins. And the only thing that matters in the Cup is winning to advance to the next round. Everything we do is going to be geared toward getting through to the next round and building on that in league play."

Republic FC is a part of a group of 16 USL Championship clubs that secured a Third Round after reaching the 2024 postseason. The club has participated in every tournament held since 2014 and remains the only second-division team to reach the National Championship Final since 2008 after defeating three MLS sides in the 2022 tournament. It has become one of the top home teams in the modern area, amassing 20 wins and some of the tournament's most memorable moments in recent years, including the thrilling penalty shootout against Sporting Kansas City in the 2022 Semifinals.

Last year, the team reached the Quarterfinals for the second time in three years after opening tournament play with a Round of 32 victory over Monterey Bay FC and a second-straight upset over MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16. The May 21 match was an instant classic, with the Indomitable Club living up to its name to come from behind twice. The Quakes went up early in extra time, but Republic FC rallied back to take the lead with goals from Luis Felipe and Sebastian Herrera just one minute apart. The team advanced to face Seattle Sounders in the Quarterfinals, and bowed out of the tournament with a 2-1 loss.

Rodrigo Lopez will make his return to the Open Cup. With 11 assists, the 37-year-old is the tournament's all-time leader in the modern era and in 2022 was tied for the Golden Boot with four goals. That year, he became the first player to be named both the Player of the Tournament and Lower Division Player of the Tournament (TheCup.us).

Sebastian Herrera has seen plenty of success in the Open Cup after joining Republic FC in 2023. The Colombian striker has scored four goals in four appearances, all of which came against MLS teams.

Know Your Opponent - El Farolito

Based out of San Franciso, El Farolito has made a name for itself in the Open Cup. "The Burrito Boys" have won the tournament's Open Division in the last two years, are the reigning NPSL Champions, and even won the 1993 Open Cup before the addition of MLS teams.

In the First Round, they faced off with MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs SLC. Despite holding less than 30% of possession, El Farolito made their chances count and advanced with a 3-1 win. Up next was an in-form Monterey Bay FC, who had won four straight matches heading into the Second Round contest. Monterey Bay took an early lead, but The Burrito Boys clawed their way back to equalize and then net the game-winner in the 83rd minute, marking the first time they knocked off a USL Championship team.

Edgard Kreye has looked dangerous in the first two games, posting three shots on target and scoring the winning goal against Monterey Bay FC. Midfielder Helbert Soto has been key to the team's success as well, creating four chances and winning 16 possessions. On the backline, goalkeeper Johan Lizarralde has posted eight saves.

Read more about El Farolito at USOpenCup.com.

