RIFC Opens U.S. Open Cup Campaign at Portland Hearts of Pine on Tuesday

Rhode Island FC travels to Lewiston High School to take on Portland Hearts of Pine in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

WHO

Portland Hearts of Pine

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Tuesday, April 15

7 p.m. ET

WHERE

Lewiston High School

156 East Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

BROADCAST

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

GAME PREVIEW

Playing in its inaugural season in USL League One, Portland Hearts of Pine was defeated for the first time in its young history last time out, falling to South Georgia Tormenta FC 2-1 in USL League One action, conceding a goal in regulation for the first time ever. Portland was previously undefeated in its first four games of the season across all competitions, kicking off its inaugural season with a pair of 0-0 draws and collecting two wins in the U.S. Open Cup to advance to the Third Round in dramatic fashion. Maine's first professional soccer team started its first-ever U.S. Open Cup run with an easy 4-0 win over amateur side Clube Desportivo Faialense in its first-ever home game on March 20. Hearts then upset USL Championship side and regional rival Hartford Athletic in a penalty-shootout on April 2. After neither side could find the back of the net through 90 minutes of regulation in the Second Round fixture, Hartford eventually struck first in the second half of extra time. However, despite being down a goal and down a man after a 96th-minute red card, Portland found a miraculous late equalizer with just three minutes to play when Jake Keegan sent an inch-perfect lob over the goalkeeper that snuck into the back of the net, forcing a penalty shootout to send Hartford home empty-handed in front of a packed house at Lewiston High School.

Rhode Island FC, who enters Tuesday's contest with more than a week of rest after a bye-week, picked up its first win of the season in dominant fashion last time out. Exploding for three goals in the final ten minutes of the first half to defeat Oakland Roots SC 3-0 on the road, RIFC tied a club record with three selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week. After combining for the first goal of the afternoon, Jojea Kwizera and Albert Dikwa "Chico" both earned selections, while Clay Holstad rounded out the trio with a goal and assist, registering multiple goal contributions in a game for the first time in his RIFC career. The much-needed win came after a 0W-2L-1T start to the season, and marked just the second time in club history the Ocean State club has scored three goals in a single half. Tuesday night will mark Rhode Island FC's second-ever U.S. Open Cup game, and will present the opportunity for Khano Smith's side to pick up its first-ever win in the historic competition. In its first and only other U.S. Open Cup game, the Ocean State club fell 5-4 in a penalty shootout in the Third Round of the 2024 competition to USL League One side Charlotte Independence following a dramatic 4-4 tie in regulation.

