LouCity Signs Midfielder Duke to Short-Term Deal

April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC midfielder Cameron Duke

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Will Carlon) Louisville City FC midfielder Cameron Duke(Louisville City FC, Credit: Will Carlon)

Louisville City FC has signed Cameron Duke to a 25-day contract, making the midfielder eligible starting with this week's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup home game.

Duke, whose contract is pending league and federation approval, is expected to be available for selection Tuesday when LouCity hosts Loudoun United FC in a Third Round game at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

A 24-year-old from Overland Park, Kansas, Duke most recently spent the 2024 season with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS Next Pro affiliate of Charlotte FC. He originally signed a Homegrown contract with Sporting KC in 2019 and remained in the organization through 2024.

Duke also played as a U.S. youth international at both the U-16 and U-18 levels.

