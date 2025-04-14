LouCity Signs Midfielder Duke to Short-Term Deal
April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Louisville City FC has signed Cameron Duke to a 25-day contract, making the midfielder eligible starting with this week's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup home game.
Duke, whose contract is pending league and federation approval, is expected to be available for selection Tuesday when LouCity hosts Loudoun United FC in a Third Round game at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
A 24-year-old from Overland Park, Kansas, Duke most recently spent the 2024 season with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS Next Pro affiliate of Charlotte FC. He originally signed a Homegrown contract with Sporting KC in 2019 and remained in the organization through 2024.
Duke also played as a U.S. youth international at both the U-16 and U-18 levels.
Images from this story
|
Louisville City FC midfielder Cameron Duke
(Will Carlon)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2025
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Farolito (U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Enters the 2025 US Open Cup - Orange County SC
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds at Columbus Crew 2 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Paramount+ & CBS Sports' Broadcasts of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Begin with Expanded Third Round Coverage Tuesday & Wednesday - Miami FC
- LouCity Signs Midfielder Duke to Short-Term Deal - Louisville City FC
- RIFC Opens U.S. Open Cup Campaign at Portland Hearts of Pine on Tuesday - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Loudoun United in the Open Cup - Louisville City FC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- LouCity Signs Midfielder Duke to Short-Term Deal
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Loudoun United in the Open Cup
- Dia's Late Equalizer Extends LouCity's Unbeaten Run at Sacramento
- LouCity Signs Louisville Native Dayes to USL Academy Contract
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Sacramento Republic FC