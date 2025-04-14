Republic FC Away Days: Catch the Train to the Coliseum on May 4

April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On Sunday, May 4 it's rivalry weekend as Republic FC heads to the Bay Area to take on Oakland Roots in front of a National TV audience.

Through a partnership with Capitol Corridor, Indomitable Fans can catch the train to the Oakland Coliseum for a special discounted rate - just $29 round trip (departing from the Sacramento Valley Station in downtown). The offer is good for any trip on May 4, but be sure to plan ahead so that you can arrive in time for kick off at 4:00 p.m.

Don't want to get on the train in Downtown Sacramento? The Capitol Corridor has three other stations located in the region where you can begin your trip: Rocklin, Roseville, and Davis (price may vary - offer is valid for 50% off round trip ticket).

Fans will also need to purchase a ticket to the match and can secure seats in the designated Republic FC supporter section at OaklandRoots.Group/SacRepublic.

For more information about Capitol Corridor visit CapitolCorridor.org.

