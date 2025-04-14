Looking Back at Roots' 2-1 Victory over FC Tulsa

April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland got it done on Saturday in Oklahoma. With their first win of 2025 the club now holds a 1-1-4 record on the season and will look to start building a winning streak. Their next action comes in short-order as Roots enter the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup starting tomorrow, April 15th at 7:30 PM PT in a Third Round matchup at MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance. In the meantime, we highlight some key aspects of Oakland's first USL Championship win of the year:

Wolfy's Full Moon Brace

Before Saturday's contest, all five of Roots' goals had come from different scorers. Among that list of names was Wolfgang Prentice - but while he entered with a single goal, he left the pitch with three. Prentice's brace under the full moon was exactly the kind of offensive spark the club has been looking for. Through just six games, Prentice's three goals already matches the club's second-most prolific goalscorer of the entire 2024 season.

Hey, We Got a Goalie

Oakland-born goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh was electric on Saturday night. A commanding presence in the box for all 90 minutes, McIntosh made more than one highlight-reel worthy saves to keep Roots in front at the final whistle. McIntosh entered the contest sitting in second place on the USL Championship's leaderboard for most saves, and following the elite showing between the posts now sits in a three-way tie for first.

Tearing Down Tulsa's Wall

Tulsa FC looked like a defensive juggernaut entering Saturday's contest. In their four previous USL Championship contests they had allowed only a single goal, and kept the sheet clean three times. Oakland was able to double this total in just the first 45 minutes of the match. Roots' finally found a way to push the ball into the attacking third and create dangerous scoring chances on a regular basis - the club's ability to work through their offensive troubles against a defense as stiff as Tulsa's could bode well for the team's confidence moving forward.

