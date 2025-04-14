Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Charlotte Independence
April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
MATTHEWS, N.C. - North Carolina FC is slated for a midweek matchup against Dogwood Derby rival Charlotte Independence in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. The match will be streamed on Paramount+.
This will be the first official meeting between the two rivals since the 2023 USL League One Final, where NCFC captured its first league final championship in penalty kicks (5-4) after a 1-1 final. Six players from that title-winning roster still suit up for NCFC, including Final MVP Raheem Somersall.
Through six weeks of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, NCFC has a record of 2-2-2 (8 points), while sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference table. The NCFC attack has been spread out with three different goal scorers, led by Evan Conway with three, and five different players with assists, including first-year pro Ahmad Al-Qaq.
Jake McGuire has been a shining star for NCFC so far this season. The goalkeeper is tied for first in saves in the league with 18, while tallying a clean sheet in Week 3.
SCOUTING CHARLOTTE
The Charlotte attack has been off to a slow start to kick off the 2025 USL League One season, scoring only two goals with 12 shots on target through four games. Once Charlotte entered the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Jacks' attack gained a boost, scoring at least two goals in each game.
The first round saw midfielder Rafael Jauregui net a brace, including the go-ahead goal, in a 3-2 win over USL League Two side Long Island Rough Riders, while forwards Souaibou Marou and Luis Alvarez propelled Charlotte to a second round victory over MLS Next Pro Carolina Core, 2-1.
In his second season with the club, Matt Levy has shut down the goal for Charlotte opponents. The goalkeeper has 10 saves on 12 shots faced, tied for fourth in the league, while compiling back-to-back clean sheets in Week 1 and 2.
The teams will see each other again as Charlotte travels to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday, April 25, for the USL Jägermeister Cup.
UP NEXT
NCFC returns to regular season play on Saturday, April 19, traveling down to South Florida to face Miami FC at 7 p.m. ET at FIU Pitbull Stadium. Miami sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference table at 1-4-0 (3 points). This match will be streamed on ESPN+.
