LouCity Wins It Late in Rollercoaster Matchup with Sacramento Republic

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's Wilson Harris on game night

The zaniest Louisville City FC game this season at Lynn Family Stadium ended in appropriate fashion Saturday night.

Deep into second half stoppage time, Niall McCabe played a rare dropped ball along Sacramento Republic FC's end line straight into the opposing box. There, Sean Totsch cleverly back-heeled a pass to Wilson Harris, who knocked in a late goal to cap LouCity's rollercoaster 4-3 victory.

City improved to 16-4-2 on the season as a result, winning its fourth straight game to remain atop the USL Championship table. The boys in purple also set up a massive occasion next Saturday as second-place Charleston Battery comes to Lynn Family Stadium for the club's annual "Fill the Fam" game.

"When I said Niall take it first time, I knew it was going to cause problems," said LouCity coach Danny Cruz. "Willy did excellent to finish it and Totsch to lay it off. It was a good moment again in this stadium.

"We've had a lot of those," Cruz added, and given the stressful nature of them he quipped, "Some would argue too many."

LouCity needed a comeback against Sacramento despite going up 2-0, getting goals from Harris in the eighth minute and Taylor Davila in the 46th. The Republic countered by hitting the back of the net three times in eight minutes, turning the tables to lead at the hour mark.

From there, something had to give between a LouCity side that entered Saturday leading the USL Championship in goals and a Sacramento squad that had conceded a league-fewest 16 times this year.

Dylan Mares played Jansen Wilson through for a 66th-minute equalizer, and LouCity knocked at the door of a game winner the rest of the way. The boys in purple found it in unconventional fashion four minutes into stoppage time.

"It hasn't even really set in," Harris said. "We take every game one at a time, and this was a really big one. I'm just super happy. It's such a huge win for the club."

"This group shows how resilient they are," Cruz added. "It's very easy to concede three goals in a row like that and crumble, but they didn't."

LouCity won the second of three straight games against clubs at or near the top of their respective conferences. Last weekend, the boys in purple traveled to defeat Western Conference-leading New Mexico United, and Sacramento sits second in the West.

City's a point clear - with two games in hand - of Charleston in the Eastern Conference as those pair continue their race for the league's best overall record. More than 10,000 tickets are already sold for next Saturday's meeting between the two at Lynn Family Stadium.

Tickets and more information are available at LouCity.com/FilltheFam.

"There's multiple games this year that are like this," Totsch said. Looking forward to the Charleston game, he added: "It's a good team. It's a good matchup - a lot of bad blood in there, a lot of history over the last couple years.

"There's going to be heated moments. There's going to be some really good soccer. There's going to be some battles. But ultimately, it's going to be a show.

"That's what everyone realizes: When you come to Lynn Family Stadium, you're going to get a show, and you're going to get your money's worth. The environment, the quality of the product, everything - it's the total package."

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Date: August 10, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 8,768

Scoring

Louisville City FC (1, 3, 4)

Sacramento Republic FC (0, 3, 3)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

8' Wilson Harris (Jake Morris)

46' Taylor Davila

66' Jansen Wilson (Dylan Mares)

90'+4 Wilson Harris (Sean Totsch)

Sacramento Republic FC:

52' Nick Ross

55' Kieran Phillips (Jack Gurr)

59' Kieran Phillips (Jack Gurr)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 18 - Damian Las, 3 - Jake Morris (62' 13 - Amadou Dia), 32 - Kyle Adams, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden (90'+5 6 - Wes Charpie), 17 - Taylor Davila (62' 11 - Niall McCabe), 23 - Elijah Wynder, 25 - Jansen Wilson (77' 16 - Adrien Perez), 14 - Wilson Harris, 7 - Ray Serrano (62' 22 - Dylan Mares)

Subs not used: 12- Danny Faundez, 80 - Hayden Stamps, 27 - Evan Davila

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Sacramento Republic FC: 1 - Danny Vitiello, 55 - Chibuike Ukaegbu, 24 - Conor Donovan, 5 - Jared Timmer, 40 - Aldair Sanchez, 2 - Jack Gurr, 19 - Nick Ross (78' 7 - Trevor Amann), 43 - Justin Portillo, 96 - Luis Felipe, 10 - Cristian Parano (86' 15 - Rafael Jauregui), 23 - Kieran Phillips (69' 9 - Sebastian Herrera)

Subs not used: 3 - Damia Viader, 14 - Da'Vian Kimbrough, 20 - Blake Willey, 99 - Jared Mazzola

Head coach: Mark Briggs

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Sacramento Republic FC

Shots: 13 / 10

Shots on Goal: 6 / 4

Possession: 45.1% / 54.9%

Fouls: 12 / 17

Offside: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

39' Ray Serrano (yellow)

69' Amadou Dia (yellow)

88' Aiden McFadden (yellow)

90'+2 Kyle Adams (yellow)

Sacramento Republic FC:

19' Luis Felipe (yellow)

45'+2 Luis Portillo (yellow)

67' Kieran Phillips (yellow)

80' Chibuike Ukaegbu (yellow)

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

