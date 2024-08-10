Hounds, San Antonio Share Points After Draw

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - No goals were to be had for a second straight match, as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and San Antonio FC played to a 0-0 draw in a battle between the past two Players' Shield winners tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Eric Dick recorded his third consecutive shutout for the Hounds (6-9-9), and he didn't need to make a save as the Hounds held San Antonio (5-11-6) without a shot on goal. The Hounds also had 63.8 percent of possession in the match and a 15-5 edge in total shots, though San Antonio goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega needed to make just one save for his clean sheet.

First half

The Hounds were promising early, particularly down the right side where wing back Langston Blackstock and forward Emmanuel Johnson combined for an early chance. Blackstock sent a low ball behind the defense, and Johnson timed his run to get around the defender, forcing Sisniega to make a save on the ground in the 14th minute.

Johnson created another great chance minutes later, when he again got behind the defense on the right. This time, he sent a low pass across the face of goal, and it went just out of the reach of Robbie Mertz, who would have been able to tap in the ball in front of goal.

Second half

The half began with a scary moment when San Antonio's Jake LaCava had to leave the field on a stretcher after a non-contact injury. After a six-minute stoppage, play resumed, and Blackstock wiggled his way free at the top of the box to strike a shot that went just left of the far post.

Kazaiah Sterling sent Danny Griffin into the box in the 66th minute with a clever flick that popped the ball in the air, but Griffin's shot was off target. Shortly afterward, the Hounds' captain got into the box and was bumped over in traffic, but the contact wasn't enough to warrant a penalty call.

The match ended with two more late Hounds chances: a header by Kenardo Forbes, who got on the end of a driven Jackson Walti cross, and a shot from the top of the box by Griffin that clipped a defender - possibly on the arm, as some of the Hounds claimed - and went out for a corner.

Modelo Man of the Match

Danny Griffin again was a two-way standout, as the Hounds captain took three shots - including a deflected effort late in the match - and was second on the team with six touches in the San Antonio box. He also won 7 of 9 duels and won possession a team-leading eight times.

What's next?

The Hounds have a second straight home match against a Western Conference foe when they host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks (9-9-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Highmark Stadium. Colorado Springs lost 4-1 tonight at North Carolina FC.

Riverhounds SC lineup (5-3-2) - Eric Dick; Luke Biasi, Pat Hogan, Sean Suber, Illal Osumanu (Junior Etou 73'), Langston Blackstock (Bradley Sample 84'); Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin, Robbie Mertz (Kenardo Forbes 73'); Kazaiah Sterling, Emmanuel Johnson (Edward Kizza 73')

San Antonio FC lineup (5-3-2) - Pablo Sisniega; Nelson Flores, Mitchell Taintor, Kendall Burks, Carter Manley, Burá; Sofiane Djeffal (Machop Chol 77'), Luke Haakenson, Jake LaCava (Shannon Gomez 51'); Juan Agudelo (Hugo Mbongue 81'), Luis Solignac

Scoring summary

None

Discipline summary

PIT - Jackson Walti 7' (caution - tactical foul)

SA - Head Coach Alen Marcina 45+3' (caution - dissent)

PIT - Assistant Coach Jon Busch 81' (caution - dissent)

SA - Hugo Mbongue 92' (caution - delaying restart)

PIT - Junior Etou 99' (caution - reckless foul)

