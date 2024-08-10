Monterey Bay Falls at Home to Birmingham

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-10-6, 27 points) fell 2-1 to Birmingham Legion FC (10-8-5, 35 points) in Head Coach Jordan Stewart's managerial debut at Cardinale Stadium, presented by Monterey Touring Vehicles. Tristan Trager scored his second goal in as many games - now his third consecutive match with a goal or an assist - to pull Monterey Bay within one for the final half hour, but Birmingham held onto its lead and took away all three points on the night.

A slow start to the match saw little in terms of attack for either side in the first 10 minutes, but it was Birmingham Legion FC who put together the first long spell of possession in the match. The visitors forced a save from Antony Siaha amidst four consecutive corners earned before Monterey Bay managed to undo the attack. In the 22nd minute, the Union earned a free kick from a dangerous area when Morey Doner was taken down at the end of a deep run just outside the box on the right side. Walmer Martínez looked to curl the ball on frame with his attempt, but it was pushed offline by the outstretched glove of the goalkeeper. Birmingham Legion FC scored the opening goal of the match in the 33rd minute; a low shot from outside the 18-yard box by Kobe Hernández that ricocheted off the right post and into the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at the halftime break.

Legion FC came flying out of the gates to start the second half with a goal just three minutes in. Stefano Pinho received a high-ball just outside the six-yard box, popped it up to himself, and smashed it into the top right corner of the net with a sideways, right-footed blast to double the visitors lead to 2-0. With the Union looking for its first goal of the match in the 59th minute, Martínez fired a left-footed shot on target, but the goalkeeper knocked it away with a diving save. But the Crisp-and-Kelp would break through just a minute later when Doner whipped a low-ball across the box towards Trager, who calmly buried it past the goalkeeper to cut Birmingham's lead in half. With Monterey Bay now in search of an equalizer, Alex Dixon found himself by the defense and in on goal, but he brought down just outside the box. The foul saw Birmingham's Alex Crognale forced off with a red card for denying Dixon's goal-scoring opportunity, leaving Legion FC down to 10 men for the remainder of the match, but the Union were unable to take advantage and the match ended in favor of Birmingham.

Up Next

Monterey Bay hits the road to Albuquerque for a 6:00 p.m. local time kickoff on Saturday, August 17 against New Mexico United at Rio Grande Credit Union Field in Week 24 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

With a full 90 minutes played tonight, Alex Dixon became just the eighth player in USL Championship history to surpass 20,000 career minutes played.

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), and Jesse Maldonado (knee).

Information

Date: August 10, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Sunny and 62 degrees

Attendance: 4,009

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay F.C. 0 1 1

Birmingham Legion FC 1 1 2

BHM: Kobe Hernández (Dawson McCartney) 33'

BHM: Stéfano Pinho 48'

MB: Tristan Trager (Morey Doner) 60'

Lineups

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-2-3-1): Antony Siaha; Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Jerry Ayon (Miguel Guerrero,86'), Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati, 63'); Alex Dixon, Adrian Rebollar, Walmer Martínez (Michael Gonzalez, 63'); Tristan Trager

Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Grant Robinson, Max Glasser, Ryan Dieter

Birmingham Legion FC (4-3-3): Matt Van Oekel; Moses Mensah, Alex Crognale, AJ Paterson, Derek Dodson; Jacob Rufe, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Enzo Martinez; Dawson McCartney, Stefano Pinho (Preston Tabort Etaka, 86'), Prosper Kasim (Miguel Perez, 67')

Subs not used: Trevor Spangenberg, Finn Calloway

Stats Summary: MB / BHM

Shots: 17 / 14

Shots on Goal: 7 / 8

Saves: 6 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 5

Fouls: 14 / 10

Possession: 46.4% / 53.6%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 16'

BHM: Kobe Hernández (caution) 45'

MB: Mobi Fehr (caution) 54'

BHM: Alex Crognale (dismissal) 71'

Officials

Referee: Muhammad Hassan

Assistant Referee: Bennett Savage

Assistant Referee: Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Bhavik Dut

