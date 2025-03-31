MBFC Signs Defender Sami Guediri

March 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed defender Sami Guediri to a one-year contract ahead of Week 5 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

Guediri, 27, joins Monterey Bay FC after spending the past two seasons in Algeria with ES Sétif. Prior to his time in Algeria, Guediri spent the 2022 campaign with Major League Soccer (MLS) club D.C. United and fellow USL Championship side Loudoun United FC, a former affiliate of DC. With Loudoun United, Guediri scored twice in just 13 appearances in a strong start to the season. That same year, he made the jump to D.C. United on multiple short-term loans, registering four appearances - three as a starter - across all competitions, including his debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

"Signing with Monterey Bay marks an exciting new chapter in my journey, and I welcome the opportunity to grow both as a player and a person," said Guediri. "I am drawn to the club's commitment to community and its vision for growth. I look forward to contributing my talent and experience to this team as we embrace the challenges ahead and push to new heights in 2025."

The Boca Raton, Florida native began his professional journey overseas with German clubs BW Friesdorf and VfL Alfter before returning stateside in 2018 to compete for former USL League Two side SIMA Águilas. He made the jump to USL League One with Greenville Triumph in 2019, tallying 17 appearances in his debut season. A year later, Guediri joined Fort Lauderdale CF ahead of the club's inaugural campaign and featured in every match, earning League One Player of the Week honors in Week 9 and recording two assists across 1,290 minutes on the pitch. His standout performances earned him his first move to MLS with Inter Miami CF in 2021, where he appeared 10 times and contributed an assist.

NAME: Sami Guediri

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 5'11

DATE OF BIRTH: August 18, 1997

HOMETOWN: Boca Raton, Florida

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: ES Sétif (Algeria)

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Sami Guediri to a one-year contract on March 31, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of March 31 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano, Samuel Gomez, Dallas Odle

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Luke Ivanovic, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Anton Søjberg

