The Miami FC U20 Team Dominates Miami Fusion in the Battle of South Florida

March 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - The Miami FC U20 team put on a show on Saturday morning as they absolutely dominated a young Miami Fusion team. Miami FC made history as they scored a whopping 11 goals to Miami Fusion's 3. A statement win to stay undefeated on the season bringing the team record to 4-0.

Miami FC took advantage of an inexperienced Miami Fusion team, capitalizing on some key mistakes made in this match. Miami FC came into this one with a plan of action, constantly applying pressure both on offense and defense.

Isaiah Izaguirre was certainly the story of the game, the 2008 midfielder made his name known from the jump in this one. Izaguirre scored a total of three goals in his first ten minutes of action with the ball club, a feat never done before in club history. The home crowd surely showed Izaguirre some love following the game.

Midfielder Ivan Gonzalez and forward Alexander Naranjo were another pair of multi-goal scorers as they each recorded two goals a piece. This brings both Gonzalez and Naranjo to three goals each on the year, currently tied for the team lead.

Other notable names in this one were Joao De Mello, Diego Mello, Dyllan Bustamante, and Nicolas Sulbaran, all of which were also able to find the back of the net in this contest. De Mello registered his first goal of the season on a beautiful shot through traffic, the first goal from a defenseman on the season for Miami FC.

Miami FC continues to dominate the Florida South Zone 1 Conference as they sit in first place following the latest standings. Miami FC leads in every major statistical category in the conference including 'Goals For' with 19, 'Goals Difference' with 13, and 'Points' with 12. The 12 points on the season currently doubles second place in the conference.

The Miami FC U20 team will look to keep the ball rolling heading into next week as they prepare to face the Broward Ballas. The Broward Ballas will look to spoil Miami FC's success in their season opener.

Kickoff will commence on Sunday, April 6th at 4:30 p.m. at Southeast Park.

