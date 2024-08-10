North Carolina FC tops Switchbacks FC

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - The lone home fixture in a five-match stretch did not disappoint as North Carolina FC defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 4-1, Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. Oalex Anderson recorded his first brace of the season to lead the attack. The win improves North Carolina FC to a 7-7-8 record with 29 points from 22 fixtures.

North Carolina took 12 shots, seven on target, and had five big chances in the match while holding Colorado Springs to just two shots on target and no big chances.

The promise of a big night began early with a brilliant look just five minutes in. Ezra Armstrong built up the left flank and played Anderson in behind the defense, but Anderson's shot was stopped at point-blank range by Christian Herrera to keep things scoreless. Anderson had seven shot attempts, his highest output of the season.

Anderson would strike for his first of the night to get the home side on the board in the 40' when he got his head on a recycled entry from a corner from Mikey Maldonado to redirect past the keeper and give North Carolina FC the lead. It was Anderson's fifth goal of the season. The assist was the second of the season for Maldonado and marked his third straight match with a goal contribution.

Just a minute into the second half, North Carolina FC doubled the advantage when Anderson chipped the keeper, forcing the defense to scramble to clear the ball off the line, but the rebound found Evan Conway, who slotted it home for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Colorado Springs responded in the 58' when Maalique Foster angled in from the left wing and beat Jake McGuire near-post to halve the lead. Anderson restored the two-goal advantage when Jaden Servania laced a perfect through ball to put him one-on-one with the keeper, and this time he slid it past to secure his first brace of the season. Rodrigo Da Costa added the exclamation point in added time as Servania dealt his second assist of the night.

Match Notes:

Anderson's brace gives him 30 goals in league play with North Carolina FC, tying Tiyi Shipalane for the club record. Shipalane still holds the all-competitions record.

Saturday was the seventh straight home league fixture that NCFC has earned at least a point.

Da Costa's goal was his 50th for his career in the USL Championship.

Up Next: North Carolina FC is back on the road next week for another cross-conference showdown, taking on San Antonio FC on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 p.m. ET at Toyota Field.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire; Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig © (Justin Malou - 62'), Shaft Brewer, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Jaden Servania - 73'), Ezra Armstrong, Evan Conway (Rafael Mentzigen - 73'), Louis Perez (Raheem Somersall - 46'), Oalex Anderson (Rodrigo Da Costa - 81')

Subs Not Used: Jacori Hayes, Akira Fitgerald

COS (4-2-3-1): Christian Herrera; Matt Real, Duke Lacroix, Matt Mahoney ©, Koa Santos; Speedy Williams, Aidan Rocha, Yosuke Hanya (Marco Rios - 82'), Zach Zandi (Tyreek Magee - 58'), Maalique Foster; Ronaldo Damus (Alex Andersson - 82')

Subs Not Used: Joe Rice, Delenta Pierre, Jonas Fjeldberg

Score:

NCFC: 4

COS: 1

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 40' (M. Maldonado); E. Conway - 47'; O. Anderson - 78' (J. Servania); R. Da Costa - 90+5' (J. Servania)

COS: M. Foster - 57' (M. Mahoney)

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Batista - 25'; E. Conway - 65'; O. Anderson - 78'; J. Servania - 87'; E. Armstrong

COS: -

Ejections:

NCFC: -

COS: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina)

Attendance: 2,387

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.