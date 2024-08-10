North Carolina FC Hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC returns to WakeMed Soccer Park to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a cross-conference matchup in Week 23 of the USL Championship on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

The game will be the second of NCFC's Summer in N.C. Series games, presented by Bombshell Brewing. The game is also part of the club's Kids Come Free summer promotion, where kids 12 and under can come to games throughout the summer for free. More information for the promotion can be found here and single-match tickets for the game can be found here.

NCFC enters the weekend in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-7-8 record and 26 points from 21 games, while the Switchbacks are fifth in the Western Conference with a 9-8-4 record and 31 points from 21 games. Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

North Carolina went out West in Week 22 and came back with all three points, thanks to Justin Malou's first USL Championship goal. The former Clemson Tiger flicked a Mikey Maldonado corner into the far post in the 27' to give NCFC a second road win of the season, beating Orange County SC, 0-1.

The win in Irvine, California, was an overall dominant performance from NCFC, who did not allow the No. 7 team in the West to take a single shot on target.

Maldonado's assist marked back-to-back games with a goal contribution for the midfielder after scoring the team's lone goal in the 2-1 loss at Rhode Island FC the week before.

SCOUTING COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

The Switchbacks are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 9-8-4 record, but the team has been far better in Colorado Springs than it has been on the road with a 2-6-2 record away from home. That record falls to 1-3-0 when the Switchbacks go on the road against Eastern Conference opponents, with the lone win coming against Hartford Athletic.

Led by first-year head coach James Chambers, who was promoted to the position after three years with the club as an assistant, the Switchbacks match up well with NCFC on paper. Both teams are tied for ninth in the league for scoring with 27 goals and the Switchbacks have conceded just one less goal than NCFC.

While NCFC's defensive strength this season has been limiting opposition chances, allowing the least shots on target in the league, Colorado Springs has been buoyed by excellent goalkeeping from Christian Herrera, who ranks third in the league for saves with 62.

The Switchback attack has been led by Ronaldo Damus, whose nine goals is tied for the sixth-best tally in the league. Damus, who is on loan with the Switchbacks from Swedish club GIF Sundsvall, was a teammate of Collin Martin and Evan Conway at San Diego Loyal last season.

With an 84% passing accuracy and the third most total passes in the league, trailing only the Charleston Battery duo of Aaron Molloy and Graham Smith, center back Matthew Mahoney controls the tempo for the Switchbacks. The former Temple Owl also leads the team in duels won and interceptions, playing a key role for Colorado Springs on and off the ball.

NEXT UP

North Carolina FC is back on the road next week for another cross-conference showdown, taking on San Antonio FC on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 p.m. ET at Toyota Field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.