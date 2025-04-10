Match Preview: New Mexico United vs. North Carolina FC

April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - North Carolina FC remains on the road for the second-straight week, traveling out west for a late-night match against New Mexico United on Saturday, April 12, at 9 p.m. ET at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Saturday marks the second ever meeting between the two clubs, with New Mexico grabbing a 3-2 win off a go-ahead goal in stoppage time last season.

NCFC built on its strong start to the 2025 season last week, earning a 2-2 draw on the road at Indy Eleven. The team battled back from a two-goal second half deficit in the rain to earn a point and remain undefeated on the road, the first time the club has rallied to earn a win or a draw from a two-goal deficit in the USL Championship since the 2020 season.

Evan Conway's goal in the 51' was a big one, marking the forward's 50th goal in USL Championship and USL League One regular season play. The goal was his third of 2025, leading all NCFC players and tied for third in the USL Championship.

Jake McGuire continued his lock-down season with a strong performance in Indy. The goalkeeper faced six shots, making five saves. This brings his total saves to a league-leading 17 for the season.

SCOUTING NEW MEXICO

New Mexico has been off to a hot start for the 2025 season, collecting three wins in four games, good enough for third place in the Western Conference table with nine points.

A strong New Mexico attack has been headlined by forward Greg Hurst. Hurst is tied for third in league goals, with three off eight shots. McKinze Gaines, Will Seymore, and Luiz Fernando have all found the back of the net once this season.

Marlon Vargas and Mukwelle Akale have been the creative engines for New Mexico, tallying two assists, while combining for 13 chances created.

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is familiar with NCFC, as he spent three seasons with the club from 2018-2020. The Greece native is off to a strong start in 2025 with 12 saves and only four conceded goals while putting up two clean sheets, tied for third in the league.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC hits the road for the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, traveling for an in-state rivalry match with Charlotte Independence on Tuesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sports Complex at Matthews. The renewal of the Dogwood Derby will be streamed on Paramount+.

NCFC will return to regular season play on Saturday, April 19, facing winless Miami FC at 7 p.m. ET at FIU Pitbull Stadium. This match will be streamed on ESPN+.

Saturday, April 12 | 9 p.m. ET | Isotopes Park

