Playa Bowls Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner

April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington Sporting Club is excited to welcome Playa Bowls Lexington as a proud partner on a multi-year deal. This partnership brings together two organizations that share a deep commitment to health, wellness, and community connection. Through this collaboration, Playa Bowls will be integrated into the LSC experience in several meaningful ways, including dedicated social media content, player appearances, and opportunities to bring their refreshing products directly to fans at Lexington Sporting Club Youth and Pro Events.

Throughout the season, Playa Bowls will be highlighted across Lexington Sporting Club's social media platforms, offering engaging content and interactive experiences that reflect the brand's vibrant personality. Fans can also look forward to exclusive player appearances hosted in collaboration with Playa Bowls, further strengthening the bond between Lexington Sporting Club athletes and the local community. Additionally, Playa Bowls will be on-site at both youth and professional matches, serving up delicious, nutritious superfruit bowls and more to fuel fans and athletes on game day.

"Playa Bowls Lexington is thrilled to partner with Lexington Sporting Club to support our many LSC friends we have met in Playa Bowls," said Matt Waldman, Owner of Playa Bowls Lexington. "Lexington needed professional soccer for a long time, and we can't wait to enhance the LSC player and stadium experience by providing fans and athletes with our delicious, nutritious, super fruit bowls and more."

Lexington Sporting Club is proud to partner with local businesses that share our values and are actively invested in growing the Central Kentucky community. This partnership with Playa Bowls represents another exciting step in enhancing the LSC experience for everyone-on and off the field.

