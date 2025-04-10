Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Player of the Month

April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club's Abdellatif Aboukoura has been awarded the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for March. Aboukoura led the USL Championship with four goals and added one assist in the four matches during March, as well as tallying five created chances while leading the league with 12 completed dribbles. A Loudoun United FC player has not won this award since October of the club's inaugural season back in 2019. Abdellatif Aboukoura is the youngest ever USL Championship Player of the Month winner since the league started recognizing the award back in 2017.

Abdellatif Aboukoura scored once and tallied an assist on the road against Birmingham Legion FC in the 2025 season opener, scored once on the road against North Carolina FC, and scored twice at home against Rhode Island FC. The Red-and-White finished the month of March with a record of 3-1-0, putting them in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference with seven goals scored in four matches. Aboukoura helped secure club records as well, with Loudoun United recording the most league wins (3) and points (9) in an opening month in club history.

Head Coach Ryan Martin on Abdellatif Aboukoura winning the USL Championship Player of the Month:

"It really started with him investing in himself. He (Aboukoura) took the initiative and spent a lot of time and energy in the offseason getting into shape and betting on himself. It's a testament to the time, effort, and energy it takes to be a young professional athlete. He's a poster child for it, and he's setting the example for young athletes everywhere."

"His consistency is really coming along; he's creating chances in every game, getting shots off, and showing strong decision making and doing the right thing at the right time for the team. I am incredibly proud of him for the work he's put in and the journey he's been on, and we are excited to see what he does next month. That's the true sign of a top player, stacking strong, consistent months one after another. This is just the beginning."

Abdellatif Aboukoura on how it feels to win USL Championship Player of the Month:

"It's a great feeling, I am honored. I was really happy to start off the season with a nice month, and I hope I can keep it up month after month. It's so important to just do what we do best, playing and enjoying football. My mindset changed a bit over the offseason, and now I approach the game differently. I find myself playing a lot more with a smile on my face. Since then, I've nearly matched the goals I scored all last season, in one month."

"I wouldn't be where I am without the team and my teammates and coaches. As we look ahead to the rest of the season, our goals haven't changed. We like it take it match by match and not get ahead of ourselves. The only thing on my mind right now is Saturday's match against Tampa (Bay Rowdies)."

Aboukoura earned 56% of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market, and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com.

