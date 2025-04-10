Roots Head to Oklahoma for Contest Versus FC Tulsa

April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







It hasn't been the most inspiring start for Oakland Roots SC. Following an 0-3 loss to Rhode Island FC in their last contest, the club is still winless in 2025 - holding an 0-1-4 record to begin the season. After three straight home games, the club will now see if they can change their fortunes on the road, heading to Oklahoma for a fixture versus FC Tulsa on Saturday, April 12th at 5 PM PT.

Oakland's defense has been at the root of their struggles this year. Through five games this season, the club has allowed 12 goals - sitting alone atop the USL Championship for most goals conceded. These goals have come despite goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh having recorded the second-most saves in the league so far with 15.

Roots head coach Gavin Glinton says that the team has what it takes to prevent lopsided outcomes, but needs to find a way to stay focused on the pitch.

"We talk about it, we train it, we stress the importance of it, we show it in video," Glinton said. "There's just I think a bit of casualness in important moments when we need to react quicker."

Luckily for Roots, FC Tulsa has not been a very prolific team when it comes to scoring goals - their three goals on the year ranking near the bottom of the league.

Unluckily for Roots, however, FC Tulsa has overcome their lackluster scoring performances by building a proverbial wall in front of their net. Through their first four regular season contests, Tulsa has allowed only a single goal.

All four of FC Tulsa's matches in 2025 have ended with a final score of 1-0. Roots have played FC Tulsa on three previous occasions - and each of those matches also ended with a final score of 1-0. In each of those three previous contests the visiting team has wound up victorious.

This is all to say that despite Roots' recent struggles, as the visiting team this weekend, history might well be on their side.

Following the match Roots' will be faced with a very quick turnaround as they head to Washington state for a meeting with MLS Next Pro's Tacoma Defiance on Tuesday April 15th at 7:30 PM PT in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.