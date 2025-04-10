Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria Launch Inaugural Native American Heritage Scholarship

April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Ahead of the club's annual Native American Heritage Night, Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria announced a new scholarship initiative that will support the educational aspirations of a local student. The club is expanding the Republic Rising Scholars series with a new $1,000 scholarship for a regional student of Native American descent. The application process for the 2025 Indigenous Future Leaders scholarship is open at SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship and all entries must be completed by May 2.

"Creating opportunity and access to education is one of the most important steps we can take in supporting our youth. Lack of access to funding should never be the barrier that stops them from becoming the leaders, creators, and changemakers they want to be," said Jesus Tarango, Chairman of Wilton Rancheria. "Our youth are our future, and they should feel empowered to dream big and pursue any path they choose. We're honored to partner with Republic FC to help close the gaps and support their education goals."

"We are proud to join Wilton Rancheria to launch a new scholarship in our annual series," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Empowering Indigenous students through education is not just an investment in individual aspirations, but it is also a commitment to honoring the heritage of those who have inhabited the Sacramento area for centuries, creating a more equitable future for our region, and building a stronger community for generations to come."

California is home to 109 federally recognized tribes, the most in the contiguous United States, and has the largest Native American population in the nation, accounting for over 12 percent of the total Native American population. With over 26,000 American Indian (AI) K-12 students, California also has one of the largest AI student populations in the country. However, Native students face significant educational disparities, their college-going rate is about half that of their peers in other racial or ethnic groups, and only 42% graduate from college within six years, compared to 64% of all students, according to the Post-Secondary National Policy Institute. Native American K-12 students also significantly trail their peers in nearly every educational indicator. Nationally, American Indian and Alaska Native students experience a poverty rate 10 percent higher than the U.S. average, demonstrating the need for support through policy change, scholarships, and more.

To be eligible for the Indigenous Future Leaders scholarship, applicants must be of Native American descent and a resident of the six-county Sacramento region. They must also be enrolled at an eligible high school or in a minimum of six units at a California Community College, and intend to enroll in a four-year college or university, or a California Community College (minimum 12 units). Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 2. A special committee of Republic FC representatives and Native American leaders including Chairman Jesus Tarango and Chief Operating Officer Chris Franklin will select the grant winner.

In addition to the $1,000 grant, the scholarship recipient will get the VIP treatment and a special halftime recognition at Republic FC's Native American Heritage Night match on Saturday, May 17. During the match, the club and Wilton Rancheria will showcase the different cultural traditions and heritage of the Indigenous People who have been the original stewards of the region for centuries. Fans will have the opportunity to shop in the pop-up makers market showcasing local, indigenous businesses. A new merch collection featuring the artwork of former Chairman Andrew Alejandre from the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians will be available at the team's retail locations. A limited-edition scarf developed by Alejandre will be given to the first 2,000 fans in attendance.

Last November, Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria leadership unveiled the plans for a new ownership group and to build a multi-use community stadium downtown that will serve as the home for the region's pro soccer team. Republic FC Stadium at The Railyards will be the center of a 31-acre development that will become the next new Sacramento neighborhood and was once the home for the people of Wilton Rancheria, the original stewards of the region.

Republic FC will return to the pitch this Saturday, when the club travels to play Orange County SC. Kickoff from Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California is at 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.