Switchbacks FC Announce Academy Signings Alessandro "Nino" Maldonado and Chase Gozdieski

April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed Alessandro "Nino" Maldonado and Chase Gozdieski to a USL Academy contract for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"Huge honor to have signed an academy contract with the reigning champions of the USL Championship. I'm, extremely excited to work under these group of guys and staff and represent Colorado Springs during the 2025 season," said Alessandro Maldonado. "Can't wait to get started out in Weidner Field in front of the best fans in the league."

Maldonado, 19, played in the academy of USL Championship side Loudoun United and with MLS DC United U15, U16 and U17. He also earned some international experience with Croatia's NK Istra 1961 U19 team as well as Honduras's U17 team.

Name: Alessandro "Nino" Maldonado

Position: Forward

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: 3/23/2006

Age: 19

"I want to first thank my family as well as Lee and Gareth Holmes, who have supported me throughout my soccer journey and who have truly invested in my development," said Chase Gozdieski. "I am beyond grateful to the Switchbacks coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. Everyone at the club, from the coaches to the back office, have been so welcoming I'm excited to train and play with an amazing group of players."

Gozdieski developed his game with the academy of USL Championship Orange County SC and with MLS NEXT club City SC. Then in 2024 he moved to Colorado and signed another Academy contract with previous USL League One team, Northern Colorado Hailstorm.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of these two young players to our team on Academy Contracts. Their consistent performances in training and games for Switchbacks II have shown us that they can compete and execute the qualities we seek in a player," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. " A dynamic winger, Nino has a talent for unbalancing defenders and making intelligent decisions in the final third. Chase possesses a superb range of passing and game intelligence that consistently positions him well in attack and defense. Welcome to the club, and good luck on this next step in their careers."

Name: Chase Gozdieski

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'1"

Date of Birth: 10/17/2006

Age: 18

