Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS (April 4, 2025) - North Carolina FC hits the road for the second time this season, visiting Indy Eleven on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET at Michael A. Carroll Stadium for Week 5 of the 2025 USL Championship season.

After going winless in Week 1 and 2, NCFC ended the first month of the 2025 season with two straight wins, including a Week 4 win over Southern Derby rival Charleston Battery, the first in 16 years. NCFC sits in third place in the Eastern Conference table with a record of 2-1-1 (7 points).

Evan Conway has been the go-to man in front of goal for NCFC so far, scoring two of the club's five goals, including one in NCFC's Week 4 win. Conway is no stranger to scoring as the forward was tied for ninth in the league with 12 goals during the 2024 season.

On the defensive side of the ball, goalkeeper Jake McGuire has had a strong start to the season. McGuire, entering his third season with the club, has faced 16 shots, saving 12 and conceding four, while recording a clean sheet in the Week 3 win.

SCOUTING INDY

Indy Eleven has had an even start to the 2025 season so far, sitting at 1-1-1 (4 points), which is enough for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Aodhan Quinn has been the leader for a strong Indy attack, scoring two goals on two shots. The midfielder's historic USL Championship career continues as a member of the 50G/50A club while sitting 24th in goals, fifth in assists, and third in minutes played all-time.

The attack is also fueled by Bruno Rendón, Maalique Foster, Patrick Hogan, and Jack Blake, who have all found the back of the net in 2025 so far.

After his departure from Pittsburgh, Edward Kizza has made an impact since joining in the offseason. Although he has not found goal yet, the forward has tallied an assist.

NEXT UP

North Carolina FC continues the three-game road trip, traveling west to face off against New Mexico United on Saturday, April 12, at 9 p.m. ET at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.