Legion FC Adds New Signing Sam McIllhatton to Midfield

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Midfielder Sam McIllhatton with Sydney Olympic FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Friday that it has reached an agreement to sign Sam McIllhatton for the 2025 season. The move for the midfielder is pending league and federation approval.

"Sam is a versatile midfielder that will bring experience and depth to our roster," said Legion FC Chief Soccer Officer and CEO Jay Heaps. " We are looking forward to his impact on the field and in the locker room."

McIllhatton will be available for selection when Legion FC returns to the field to host El Paso Locomotive FC on Sunday, April 13.

A native of Australia, the 26-year-old McIllhatton comes to America after having begun his professional career with Sydney Olympic FC where he has plied his trade since 2021 in the National Premier League - the second tier of the Australian pyramid. In 80 appearances with the club across five seasons, McIllhatton has been a fixture in the middle of the pitch, while also getting in on the attack with four assists.

He started and played the full 90 minutes in seven matches with Sydney Olympic FC this season.

Tickets for Legion FC's nationally-televised match against El Paso on CBS Sports Network are available now. Kick-off on April 13 from is set for 4:00 p.m. CT and fans are urged to pack Protective Stadium with a 2-for-1 VIP Club Tickets offer by using the promo code "CLAVA". Those who purchase the Legion FC Tradition suite offer will get early entrance into the stadium to watch the final round of the golf tournament in Augusta, GA, while also receiving specialty branded t-shirts. The 2025 Legion FC Sports Business Forum will also be held in the VIP Club Lounge at 2:30 p.m. CT.

