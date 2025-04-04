Bonfiglio Leads the Way as Miami FC Takes Down Inter Miami CF II in Round 2 of the Open Cup

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC took Inter Miami CF II down to the wire on Tuesday night. Francisco Bonfiglio was Miami FC's saving grace as he would find the back of the net to take the 1-0 lead late in this one. Bonfiglio led what was a great offensive night for Miami FC.

Miami FC would certainly make the most of their opportunity in this match as they begin to find their identity. This game was built on consistency and overall great team play. If Miami FC is able to take how they played on Tuesday and apply it to the rest of their regular season, fans are certainly in for a treat.

Defense flourished in this one as Miami FC would keep Inter Miami scoreless throughout the duration of the game. Consistent pressure early on forced Inter Miami to take questionable shots at times, setting up great looks for Miami FC as they transitioned to offense.

Miami FC's offense would struggle to get things going early on but would eventually kick into overdrive the longer the game went on. Miami FC outshot Inter Miami 13 to 7, holding the Herons' to just 1 shot on goal the entire match.

This game would remain at a standstill until the 84th minute of the contest when Forward Francisco Bonfiglio shot an absolute beauty into the back of the net giving Miami FC the lead with less than 7 minutes left in regulation.

Bonfiglio was doing it all for Miami FC as he finished with 4 shots on goal just himself, accounting for more than half of Miami FC's total shots on goal (7). Inter Miami's Goalkeeper Matias Marin certainly had his hands full, to his credit he did have a good outing recording 6 saves on the day.

A late game press from Inter Miami wasn't enough in this one as Miami FC would head back home with a victory. Miami FC will face a familiar foe in round three of the U.S. Open Cup as they'll head to Indianapolis to face Indy Eleven. Date and time for this match has not been revealed. For more general information on the U.S. Open Cup Tournament please visit https://www.ussoccer.com/us-open-cup

