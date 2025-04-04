Oakland Roots SC Prepares to Close out First Homestand in Matinee Match Versus Rhode Island FC

Roots earned their first point of the season last Saturday when they played to a 0-0 draw at home versus Las Vegas Lights FC. Now 0-1-3 to begin the 2025 USL Championship season, Roots will look to get in the win column for the first time as they prepare for their first ever day game at the Coliseum when Rhode Island FC comes to Oakland for a 1 PM PT fixture.

The squad is coming off of their best defensive performance of the young season. After giving up a league-leading nine goals through the first three games of 2025, Roots locked down defensively for the fourth, earning their first clean sheet since Aug. 31 of last year - a stretch of twelve games.

Roots captain Tyler Gibson said that improving the defensive side of their game is a major key for the club to start unlocking some positive results.

"We didn't give up any weak goals," Gibson said. "It's a huge step, getting the clean sheet."

Oakland born goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh, who signed with Roots in the offseason, has been getting more comfortable between the pipes as the season has progressed. McIntosh's overall save percentage has seen an uptick after every game he has started, and his 11 saves on the year rank fourth highest in the league - just one away from a four-way tie at the top.

As Oakland focuses on shoring up their defense, visiting Rhode Island FC presents a favorable opportunity for Roots to earn their first win of the season.

Entering the contest, Rhode Island is also still winless at 0-1-2 on the season and have struggled mightily to score goals. With just two goals through their first three games, Rhode Island ranks second-to-last league wide in goals scored, and have been shut-out in two of their three contests.

While the match-up looks like one Roots should be able to capitalize on, Rhode Island is an unfamiliar opponent. Having only met once before - a 1-1 draw in Pawtucket last August - both sides will be looking for their first win of the all-time series.

Following the match, Roots will head out on the road for their first trip outside of California in 2025 for a showdown with FC Tulsa on April 12th.

