Orange County SC Winger Bryce Jamison Transfers to Colorado Rapids

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







IRVINE, CA - Orange County Soccer Club today announced the transfer of 19-year-old winger Bryce Jamison to Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids. The move for one of the USL Championship's most celebrated young attacking players is one of the highest in league history.

As part of the deal, Jamison will be loaned back to OCSC for the 2025 season to continue his development.

"We are thrilled to see Bryce take the next step in his career with Colorado Rapids," said Peter Nugent, President of Soccer Operations & General Manager at Orange County Sc. "Bryce has shown incredible growth during his time with Orange County SC, and we're proud to have played a part in his development. We are excited that he will remain with us on loan for the 2025 season, giving him the opportunity to continue his growth in a familiar environment. This move is a testament to our commitment at Orange County SC to provide a platform for young players to thrive, develop, and reach the next level. We look forward to supporting Bryce as he embarks on this new chapter while continuing to nurture the next wave of talent through our model." ¬â¹

Jamison joined OCSC at 16 years of age from the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona. The teenage winger signed alongside former OCSC forward Korede Osundina, who transferred to the Dutch Champions Feyenoord last year.

The teenager quickly made an impact in orange and black, becoming the youngest goal scorer in club history at 16 years and 9 months old. Across four seasons, the Atlanta, Georgia native made 69 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

His performances also earned him seven caps with the United States U17 national team, including a part in the team that competed at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. ¬â¹

"This is a great opportunity for me, obviously I want to play at the highest level and this is another opportunity for me to showcase my talents and abilities," Said Jamison. "I'm excited to be joining the Colorado Rapids and working towards playing in the MLS. I'm grateful to OCSC in helping me get this far and the opportunities they have given me. It is great that I get to stay with OCSC to continue my development for the rest of the 2025 season."

The transfer underscores OCSC's Pro Player Pathway and strong commitment to developing young talent. Jamison's move to the Colorado Rapids reflects the growing recognition of USL Championship players and the league's growing status in the broader American soccer ecosystem. ¬â¹

"We are excited to see Bryce sign for a club that values top young domestic talent," said USL Head of Global Football Development & Sporting Director Oliver Wyss. "Orange County continues to be a leader for developing young professional players in the USL, as evidenced by the success of Bryce's former teammates at the club such as Korede Osundina and Kobi Henry in their current career paths."

Per club policy, terms of the deal and player contracts will not be released to the public.

