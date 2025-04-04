The USL on CBS is Back this Sunday

The USL on CBS Presented by Best Western is set for its 2025 premiere this Sunday afternoon when San Antonio FC plays host to Phoenix Rising FC at 4 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network.

Both clubs have won the USL Championship title this decade, with SAFC earning the crown after a dominant 2022 season before Rising made a memorable Cinderella run on the road in 2023. Both clubs currently feature some of the top players, and support, in the league.

WALL OF SUPPORT: San Antonio FC has built a tradition with its Season Ticket Members in recent years, welcoming them in preseason to Toyota Field where they adorn the Players' Tunnel that leads to the field with messages of support and murals.

RISING FROM SENEGAL: Phoenix Rising features defenders Mohamed Traore and Pape Mar Boye, who have gone from young teammates in Senegal to becoming roommates in Phoenix as well as two of the top young center backs in the USL Championship.

SAFC'S SHOOTING STAR: San Antonio's Jorge Hernández is arguably the best playmaker in the USL Championship, but the club and city have also offered him a place to rebuild his career after he became caught up the conflict in Ukraine while aiming to make a name for himself in Europe.

MAN WITH THE PLAN: Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah has shared the same field and been a mentor to Canadian star Alphonso Davies, become a title-winning coach, and is now ready to lead his new club to success.

Join Mike Watts and Devon Kerr for all the action from Toyota Field in the first of three nationally televised contests on CBS this year.

