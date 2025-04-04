It's Time to Hit the Links Foot Golf at Sandia Resort & Casino Golf Club Is Back
April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation are excited to announce their third annual Foot Golf tournament, to be held at Sandia Resort & Casino Golf Club on May 17th. Fans and footgolfers can hit the links at the best golf course in New Mexico, kicking for a cause - raising funds for the Somos Unidos Foundation's impactful programs across the state.
Every participant will receive:
Entry into the 4-person scramble
18 holes of exciting, fun play
Complimentary golf cart rental
A delicious lunch
A terrific swag bag
Players will also be kicking for terrific prizes, including one-of-a-kind signed items, United experiences, and much MORE!
Following the match, fans are invited to head over to the Sandia Sports Bar for a United Watch Party, as the Black & Yellow take on Orange County SC on the road!
Tickets are on-sale now, and can be purchased at https://somosunidosfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/somosunidosfoundation/event.jsp?event=17&.
