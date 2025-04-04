FC Tulsa Inks Forward, International Standout Al Hassan Toure

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today it has signed Al Hassan Toure, a dynamic 24-year-old forward whose global rise from South Australia to the world stage makes him one of the most exciting attacking additions in club history. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

Toure brings serious firepower to Tulsa. A former Australia youth international who played a pivotal role in the nation's 2020 Olympic qualification and a standout in the A-League, he most recently spent time with French Ligue 2 side AC Ajaccio, where he made his debut in the prestigious Coupe de France. Prior to moving to France, Toure had a career best season with Macarthur FC in the Australian A-League, where he scored eight goals and six assists in 28 games. His blend of pace, power and international experience is expected to add an explosive dimension to an FC Tulsa side already off to a hot start in 2025.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Al Hassan to FC Tulsa, said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager of FC Tulsa. "Al Hassan is a player of exceptional quality, with the kind of attacking threat that can change matches. His speed, vision and clinical finishing make him a constant danger, and we have no doubt that Al Hassan's presence on the field will make a significant impact. We look forward to watching him contribute to our success in 2025."

Born in Conakry, Guinea, and raised in South Australia from the age of four, Toure burst onto the scene with Croydon FC at just 16, with his breakout moment coming with his hometown club, Adelaide United. Toure tallied eight goals in 17 appearances with the youth side before making the leap to the A-League, where he notched two goals across 30 senior appearances between 2019 and 2021.

But it was the 2019 FFA Cup that put him on the map. Toure scored on his First Team debut, bagged a brace in the Round of 16 and netted again in the quarterfinals to power Adelaide United through the tournament. Then, in the Cup Final, Toure delivered on the biggest stage - scoring the opener in a 4-0 rout of Melbourne City and earning the Mark Viduka Medal as the match's most outstanding player.

The star-making run earned him a spot with Australia's U-23 national team, where he scored in his debut against China and played a key role in the squad's qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - the country's first Olympic appearance in men's soccer in 12 years. Toure found the net again in a crucial AFC U-23 quarterfinal match against Syria and helped seal Olympic qualification in the third-place match.

Toure continued lighting up the A-League with Macarthur FC from 2021-23, leading the club to its first-ever Australian Cup title in 2022. He finished as the tournament's top scorer in the Final Round with five goals, another chapter in his growing highlight reel.

In 2023, he took his talents to Europe, joining Turkey's TFF First League where he spent time with both Eyüpspor Kulübü and Åžanlıurfaspor on loan before joining AC Ajaccio in France.

Toure hails from a football family. He's the youngest of six brothers - two of whom, Mohamed and Musa Toure, currently play for Danish Superliga club Randers FC. His father, Amara, was a semi-professional player in Guinea and Liberia.

With pace to burn and a flair for big moments, Toure now brings his talents, and winning pedigree, to Tulsa.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.