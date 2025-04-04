Miami FC Loses in Heartbreaking Fashion as a Late Game Goal Gives New Mexico United a 1-0 Win

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC loses a tough one at home against New Mexico United after a heartbreaking late game goal. A frustrating 1-0 loss brings Miami FC to 0-4 on the season, still seeking their first win of the year. The win brings New Mexico United to dead even at 2-2.

Miami FC entered this game as underdogs but quickly proved why they weren't a team to sleep on. Miami FC forced New Mexico United into some uncomfortable situations defensively, forcing Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to make some crucial saves early on.

Fouls continue to be the story of the season for Miami FC as Forward Lucas Melano picks up a Yellow Card at the 34th minute of the contest. Miami FC has been one of the most penalized teams in the league this year and kept that title going tonight after another 14 fouls on the day.

Not all was negative for Miami FC in this one however, great offensive pressure and consistent attacking kept New Mexico United off balanced for most of the contest. Defense also shined in this one as they didn't give New Mexico United much of a look at all early on, out shooting them 13 to 10.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid also had himself a night. Hamid kept Miami FC in this one making some remarkable saves in the process. While he only finished the day with 3 saves, it was evident how impactful Hamid was for his team.

Miami FC had a couple opportunities to keep themselves in this one offensively, especially when they were able to draw the yellow card from New Mexico United's very own Marlon Vargas in the 48th minute of the game. Contributing to one of the six corner kicks Miami FC had on the day.

It wasn't until the back half of the game when New Mexico United was able to take advantage of Miami FC's defensive alignment, finding the back of the net in the 70th minute of play. Winger Luiz Fernando gets credited with his first goal of the season in what would be the lone goal of the game.

Even after an abundance of late-game substitutions and fresh faces, Miami FC wasn't able to connect on any shots in order to tie this one. Nonetheless, Miami FC looks ahead to the next opponent hoping for more consistent play on all levels.

Miami FC will have their first away game of the season next week as they will be heading to Texas in search of their first win of the season. Miami FC will face a dominant San Antonio FC team who sits atop the Western Conference Standings.

Kickoff will commence on April 12 at 8:30 p.m. at Toyota Field. For more general information please visit www.MiamiFC.com.

