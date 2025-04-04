LouCity Signs Louisville Native Dayes to USL Academy Contract

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC defender Brandon Dayes

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Will Carlon) Louisville City FC defender Brandon Dayes(Louisville City FC, Credit: Will Carlon)

Louisville City FC has signed Brandon Dayes to a USL Academy contract for the 2025 season, allowing the young defender to train with and play for the first team while maintaining his amateur status.

Dayes, a Louisville native who appeared in a pair of international friendlies last season, will be available for selection again Saturday as LouCity travels to play Sacramento Republic FC.

The 16-year-old first came on as a substitute in City's July 30, 2024, matchup with German Bundesliga powerhouse Eintracht Frankfurt. He also earned a start last September 10 as the boys in purple hosted Mexican side Cancún FC.

The son of the University of Louisville's Women's Soccer coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes, Brandon Dayes is also a standout basketball player. He made St. Xavier High School's varsity team as a freshman and regularly featured for the Tigers' Sweet 16 squad this past season as a sophomore.

Pulling double duty earlier this year, Dayes participated in LouCity's preseason as his basketball schedule allowed, including an appearance when the club played away to Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC.

City is scheduled to kick off against Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET Saturday from Heart Health Park in California.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.