Monterey Bay Travels to Michigan for Fixture with Detroit City FC
April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
HAMTRAMCK, Michigan - Monterey Bay FC (3-1-0, 9 points) heads to Hamtramck, Michigan for an early 1:00 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday against Detroit City FC (2-1-1, 7 points) at Keyworth Stadium in Week 5 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.
Monterey Bay FC heads to Michigan this weekend riding a three-match win streak in league play with hopes of keeping the momentum rolling with a fourth consecutive victory. Saturday's match against Detroit City FC is expected to be a good early-season test for the Crisp-and-Kelp against a solid side in a notoriously tough environment. Keyworth Stadium is a compact venue with fans right on top of the pitch and when things are going well, those fans' rowdiness often creates a fairly intense atmosphere. With that in mind, this weekend's fixture makes for an ideal proving ground for a Monterey Bay side aiming to show it belongs among the USL Championship's upper echelon in 2025.
Adding intrigue to the contest, the Union will be up against two familiar faces. Going up against goalkeeper Carlos Herrera and defender Morey Doner - both of whom spent multiple seasons in Seaside - provides an added layer to what is already shaping up to be a tightly-contested match. In addition, Monterey Bay will be chasing its first-ever win over Detroit City FC, having gone 0-2-1 in the all-time series to date, including a 0-1 road loss the last time the two sides met at Keyworth. Monterey Bay has also yet to score against Le Rouge, another box the Seasiders would like to check on Saturday night.
Detroit City FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
Venue: Keyworth Stadium; Hamtramck, Michigan
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025; 1:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Cloudy and 50°F
2025 Records
Detroit CIty FC (2-1-1, 7 pts, 5th East); Monterey Bay FC (3-1-0, 9 pts, 2nd West)
