Miami FC Signs Joey DeZart Ahead of El Paso Match

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football club announced today the acquisition of midfielder Joey DeZart from the Tampa Bay Rowdies, pending league and federation approval.

DeZart signed with the Rowdies ahead of the 2024 season. Prior to moving to Florida, the midfielder played for Nashville SC and their MLS NextPro counterpart, Huntsville City FC. DeZart also spent three seasons with Orlando City SC, playing with them in USL League One and MLS. While with Orlando City, the team won the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The New Jersey born played four seasons of college soccer at Wake Forest University. Within 65 appearances, DeZart played 4,000 minutes with Wake Forest before being selected by Orlando City SC in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

This announcement comes ahead of the team's match tonight against El Paso Locomotive FC. The match can be viewed on TV33, ESPN+, or YouTube for international viewers.

