Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward Maalique Foster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven. Per league policy, details of the transfer will not be made public and are pending league and federation approval.

Foster joined the Switchbacks in 2023 and earned 2,394 minutes in 34 games played. This forward earned four goals and four assists, and a 75.6% passing accuracy. So far throughout the 2024 season, Foster has made 20 appearances, netted four goals, had four assists, and has created 23 chances.

