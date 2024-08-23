Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven
August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven. Per league policy, details of the transfer will not be made public and are pending league and federation approval.
Foster joined the Switchbacks in 2023 and earned 2,394 minutes in 34 games played. This forward earned four goals and four assists, and a 75.6% passing accuracy. So far throughout the 2024 season, Foster has made 20 appearances, netted four goals, had four assists, and has created 23 chances.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
Images from this story
|
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward Maalique Foster
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2024
- Las Vegas Lights FC Return Home Looking to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Hartford Athletic - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks FC Sign Local Athlete Aidan Harris to Academy Contract
- Switchbacks Equalized the Match in the Final Seconds Against Pittsburgh
- Switchbacks Equalized the Match in the Final Seconds Against Pittsburgh
- Switchbacks FC Announce Switchbacks FC II to Launch First Full Season in 2025