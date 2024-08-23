Match Preview: Miami FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

#TBRvMIA Quick Facts

Date: 8/24/24

Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. EST

Venue: Al Lang Stadium

Watch: TV33 (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)

Overview

Miami FC heads up to Tampa to face its in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, in its final away game of August.

Miami FC

Miami FC travels up to take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the last matchup between the two of the season.

The two teams met earlier in the season in Miami, where the Rowdies took the win, 5-2. Miami will be looking to getting back as they face off on Saturday.

Miami recently signed midfielder Joey DeZart from Tampa Bay. This will be the first time DeZart returns to Al Lang Stadium since the acquisition.

Frank Lopez is the main player to watch on the side of the away team. Lopez became Miami's lead scorer of the season following its match against Memphis 901 FC.

Despite the midweek loss to Memphis last week, Miami will be looking to getting back on the road and securing three points against the Rowdies.

Opponent: Tampa Bay Rowdies

The Tampa Bay Rowdies sit third on the USL Eastern Conference table. The Florida team has an 11-7-6 record having clinched 40 points thus far this season.

The Rowdies will be looking forward to playing with the home advantage, following their 3-2 loss to Detroit. Cal Jennings and Manuel Arteaga will be crucial for the home team in this match, both having scored 13 goals apiece this season.

This in-state rivalry match can be watched locally on TV33 or nationally on ESPN+.

