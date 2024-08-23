Indy Eleven Acquires Maalique Foster from Colorado Springs

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has acquired forward Maalique Foster, who joins the Boys in Blue after playing for the USL Championship Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for the last two seasons. Foster is available for selection pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. He will wear #99 for the Indy Eleven.

In 2024, Foster leads Colorado Springs in assists (4) and chances created (34), he is second on the team in goals (4) and shots (33), and third in shots on target (14). The 27-year-old Foster has played in 20 matches this season, starting in 18. Against the Indy Eleven on April 20 in Colorado Springs, Foster started and had two shots (one on target), two chances created, and six completed passes in the final third in a 1-1 draw.

Foster joined the Switchbacks in 2023, leading the team with 49 key passes in 34 games played. His speed on the wing helped him record four goals and four assists.

Current Indy Eleven defender James Musa was Foster's teammate in Colorado Springs in 2023 and 2024 prior to being acquired by Indy on June 28.

In 2021, Foster joined the Sacramento Republic FC, and despite sustaining an early-season injury made a difference in 15 appearances during the second half of the season. In 2022 he had a bigger impact with eight goals and one assist, completing 16 key passes and holding a passing accuracy rate of 79.8%. Foster's season highlight came in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal when his Panenka penalty kick against Sporting Kansas City helped Republic FC advance to the final after a penalty shootout.

The Portmore, Jamaica native (also the hometown of Indy Eleven's Romario Williams) joined Sacramento from the Israeli Premier League club Ironi Kiryat Shmona, on loan from Santos de Guápiles FC of the Costa Rican Primera División. With Santos de Guápiles FC he recorded five goals in 12 appearances.

Foster's previous experience in the USL Championship includes a stint with Rio Grande Valley FC in 2019, where he netted three goals and four assists in 11 matches. He earned Championship Team of the Week honors for Weeks 7 and 11 while with RGVFC.

International play for Foster consists of multiple call ups to the Jamaican National Team the Reggae Boyz, including one in November 2023, where he has recorded three goals across eight appearances. In his international debut with the team, he scored the game-tying goal in a 2-2 draw against South Korea. He was also part of the 2019 Gold Cup squad that advanced to the tournament semifinals and competed for his country in CONCACAF Nations League.

The Boys in Blue are back in action Saturday night at 10:30 pm ET at the Las Vegas Lights FC on ESPN+.

