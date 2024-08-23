Memphis 901 FC Prepares for Road Trip Starting at Oakland Roots SC

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)









It's wheels up for Memphis 901 FC as they head west for two crucial matchups starting with a showdown at Oakland Roots SC on Saturday.

The Beale Street Boys are in form after two victories over Miami FC and FC Tulsa last week outscoring their opponents 7-1. Memphis matched season highs with five goals at Miami on Wednesday and 10 shots on goal against Tulsa at AutoZone Park on Saturday.

Samuel Careaga has shined as he's supplanted himself as a regular starter in recent weeks with four goals in his last five appearances.

"He got left out a bit at the start of the season and he didn't like it and he's reacted well in training like a lot of them have," said Head Coach Stephen Glass. "He's been really positive, his energy is good in the middle. He's destructive to other teams. He's good on both sides of the ball which you want in a midfielder."

Glass attributes the bevy of different players contributing those scoring opportunities to the depth and competitiveness of the roster.

"Anytime we come on for big games we handle them well and the players have responded," said Glass. There's 22 lads that can contribute and that doesn't weaken us at all. I think it makes us a dangerous prospect for the end of the season. The talk is fine but it's important that we continue performing and I've got no doubt the player will."

Glass's side boasts the top-scoring club in the Western Conference this season, which is part of the reason the club extended his contract for another year at the helm this week. The club will look to solidify their top four standing and grab home field advantage in the first round of the postseason in a third consecutive season.

Memphis sits at No. 3 in the division with nine games to play in the regular season.

Oakland is two points behind Memphis with an 11-10-3 record after a draw at Rhode Island FC with 10 men. The club is unbeaten in their last three matches after a 5-0 loss to Pittsburgh and 5-2 loss to Sacramento.

"It's about us. I deliberately talked about it with the boys," Glass said. "We've got two games coming up in four or five days. We are aware of the dangers of the other team but we're aware that the biggest danger to us comes from us if we don't perform. That's going to be the mindset from until the last game of the season and hopefully that's late November.

Kickoff for the match at CSUEB Pioneer Stadium is set for 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on CBS Sports Golazo and WMC 5 Plus locally.

