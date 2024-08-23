Las Vegas Lights FC Return Home Looking to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak on Saturday
August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (8-8-8, 32 points) returns home this weekend to face Indy Eleven (10-8-5, 35 points) on Saturday, August 24 (7:30 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN). The Lights are currently on a seven-game home undefeated streak (2-0-5) dating back to May 18 and are approaching the all-time club home unbeaten streak set in 2019.
This Saturday, the Lights host Canines at Cashman Night, presented by America First Credit Union (August 24). Fans are able to bring their best friend (doggo) to the game at no additional cost in special dog-friendly sections, with water stations & special Lights FC dog bandana available in the venue.
From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went an unbeaten 2-0-4 and secured 10 points. The home unbeaten streak rolled into its third month with an August 10 draw earlier this month at Cashman Field (1-1 vs Detroit City FC). The Lights remain above the playoff line with the Club also currently holding the highest regular-season win percentage to date in team history.
Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.
