Switchbacks FC Acquire Midfielder Cole Mrowka on Loan from Columbus Crew for 2024

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (August 23rd, 2024) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that they had acquired Midfielder Cole Mrowka on loan from the MLS team, Columbus Crew for the 2024 season. The move is pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity to join the Switchbacks," said Mrowka. "Looking forward to meeting all the fans and continuing the push for playoffs!"

Mrowka, 18, is a homegrown player in the Columbus area, first starting out playing for the Columbus Crew Academy team back in 2022. Throughout his academy career, he played in six of the Under-17's games in the 2023 Generation Adidas Cup. Then a few months later, he was called up to play for the MLS Next Pro Columbus 2 team.

After catching the attention of the second team, he was signed to Columbus 2 officially in August of 2023. Throughout the 2023 season, he played in 24 games, netted two goals and had five assists. Mrowka holds many accolades including being named twice to the MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Matchday and was added to the roster of the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

Mrowka officially moved up to the first team for Columbus Crew back in early March of 2024.

"We are delighted to have Cole join us for the remainder of the season. This was the natural next step in his career, " said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "He has done very well in MLS Next Pro, and both clubs want to see him do well at the USL Championship level. His ability to make smart, quick decisions on the ball made it easy for us to add him to our midfield core."

Name: Cole Mrowka

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Date of Birth: April 6th, 2006

Age: 18

Hometown: Lincolnshire, IL

