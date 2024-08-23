Monterey Bay Hosts El Paso Locomotive FC at Cardinale Stadium

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-6, 27 points) returns to action Saturday at 7 p.m. PT for Back to School Night at Cardinale Stadium against El Paso Locomotive FC (5-15-4, 19 points) in Week 25 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Montage Health. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX 35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay F.C. is back at home tomorrow night against El Paso Locomotive FC - a team that finds itself at the bottom of the Western Conference, but also a team that has won two of its last three matches. On the other hand, Monterey Bay has not won a match of their own since July 6 in Pittsburgh, and has not won at home since June 22 against Oakland. Still freshly adjusting to Head Coach Jordan Stewart's approach to the touchline, the Crisp-and-Kelp are primed to secure a big win this weekend, with hopes of sparking a playoff-securing run down the stretch.

As the Club continues to explore all avenues of improvement, Monterey Bay has added another reinforcement heading into the final 10 matches of the regular season. The Union acquired forward Diego Gutierrez on a permanent transfer from Charleston Battery this week, a player with MLS experience who is expected to make a positive impact in the attack for Monterey Bay.

Some noteworthy milestones were met in the Union's match against New Mexico this past weekend. Alex Dixon's first-half goal was his 16th for the Club, tying him for the current all-time lead in Club history for total goals scored with Christian Volesky. He also officially became the Club's all-time leading goal scorer away from home. Morey Doner's assist on Dixon's goal was also of note as it was Doner's ninth assist - tying him for the current all-time lead in Club history in that category with Sam Gleadle.

The last time the Seasiders faced Locomotive FC was in El Paso earlier this season. It was Week 2 in fact, and it ended in a draw after Tristan Trager stole the show as a second-half substitute and erased the Texas team's lead with a strike into the roof of the net in the 87th minute. The previous matchup between the sides at Cardinale Stadium took place all the way back in July 2023 and ended in a scoreless draw. Monterey Bay then took the season series with a 2-1 win in El Paso that September. El Paso took the first-ever matchup in the fixture in blowout fashion with a 5-0 win just five matches into Monterey Bay's inaugural campaign, however it has been all Union in the four matches since with the California club having earned two wins and two draws with only two total goals allowed in those matches.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Sunny and 62 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-6, 27 pts, 8th West); El Paso Locomotive FC (5-15-4, 19 pts, 12th West)

