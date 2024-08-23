Legion FC Look to Right Ship with Pittsburgh in Town

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Following a 1-0 defeat at home to Detroit City FC last week, Birmingham Legion FC coach Tom Soehn did not sugarcoat things, saying immediately afterwards that it was his club's worst outing of the season and that a tough video session and week of practice would follow.

As Legion FC now tries to turn the page and get back in the win column this Saturday when it hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Soehn liked the response that he saw in training the last few days, but he is now challenging his players to keep those same motivations when the lights are on and the home crowd is watching.

"You can see that they've been feistier, but all of that should've been there last Friday," said Soehn. "As a staff, we're still looking for answers, but we can't turn the page backwards, we can look forward and don't do that again, by rectifying the mistakes we made. It's time to get going and make sure we're ready for Pittsburgh."

MATCH INFO

Birmingham Legion FC (10W-9L-5D; 35PTS) vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (6W-9L-10D; 28PTS)

USL Championship | Matchday 25

Saturday, August 24 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Protective Stadium | Birmingham, AL

Watch: WABM My68 (Birmingham)

Stream: ESPN+

Due to a retroactive change in the stats, Stefano Pinho's header in the 53rd minute against Detroit is no longer attributed as a shot on target, reducing Birmingham's total shots in the match to a season-low four, with none now on target - the first time that has happened to Legion FC in a match this season.

The homes woes have, unfortunately, become a defining trait for the club this season with its 2024 record at Protective Stadium falling to 4W-6L-2D after last week's contest. Those valuable dropped points have put Birmingham in a precarious spot in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings as it sits in sixth place, but only six points clear of the playoff qualification line.

"It's just not good enough," said forward Dawson McCartney. "I think we're right on the cusp of breaking through, but we just need to defend our home field better and I think it starts with every single person making sure that whoever comes on this field is scare to play here.

"We have to do a better job of doing that."

Rida Zouhir is new to the fold, having completed his loan to Birmingham earlier in the week before going 85 minutes in his debut against Detroit. But despite a less-than-ideal first match, the 20-year-old midfielder sees a lot of promise within the team and is excited to take on the challenge of turning things around with five home matches remaining.

"I really believe in this group," Zouhir said. "It wasn't a great game last week, but it happens in football and I really think next game is going to be a totally different game in terms of intensity, engagement and sharpness.

"We've totally raised the level in training and it's a very competitive environment right now. They are great guys and we're just working as much as we can so that, for the next game, we can give our fans the football they deserve."

Should Legion FC secure its first home victory in three tries on Saturday, it will certainly be an earned result as Pittsburgh comes to The Magic City in its best form of the 2024 campaign after a rough start, but also has previous experience in getting a result at Protective Stadium. Its last outing in Birmingham was a 1-1 draw to begin the 2023 season, which came just five months after the two met in the opening round of the playoffs, where Pittsburgh advanced by winning a penalty kick marathon, 10-9.

Saturday's meeting will mark the first of two in roughly a month with Legion FC traveling to Highmark Stadium on September 28.

"They're going to be organized in the defense," Soehn explained. "They look to play direct, so we have to be ready for everything that they will throw at us."

The defense has been the calling card for the Riverhounds this season, who currently sit in 10th place in the East but are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak, with three clean sheets posted in its last four outings. Its 24 goals allowed this season is second in the USLC, behind only the 20 conceded by Sacramento Republic FC.

Scoring however has been a struggle for the squad with just 23 goals on the season which ranks in the bottom four of the league. However, the Legion FC players know they can't rest on their laurels, especially after getting shutout in its last time out.

"They're a team that always puts a good squad out there, they had a tough start to the season, but have shown they are a solid team with the way they've bounced back," McCartney said of Pittsburgh. "We need to make it happen and we're eager to get back out there. Coming off a loss, you can't wait to step back out there and prove yourself again."

