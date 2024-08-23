San Antonio FC Loans Forward Kameron Lacey to Lexington Sc
August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has loaned forward Kameron Lacey to USL League One side Lexington SC for the remainder of the 2024 season, the club announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Since joining SAFC at the beginning of the season, Lacey appeared in 16 matches, registering 15 shots, seven shots on target and two assists in 847 minutes of play.
SAFC is back in action Saturday, August 24, traveling to face Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2024
- Defense Remains Hounds' Cornerstone - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Loans Forward Kameron Lacey to Lexington Sc - San Antonio FC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Hartford Host League-Leading Louisville City FC - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Miami FC
- Week 25 Preview: NCFC Travels to Defending Champions Phoenix Rising - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts El Paso Locomotive FC at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Indy Eleven Acquires Maalique Foster from Colorado Springs - Indy Eleven
- Le Rouge Returns Home After Three-Match Road Trip, Welcomes FC Tulsa on Saturday Night - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Seek Three Points at Monterey Bay F.C. - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Acquire Midfielder Cole Mrowka on Loan from Columbus Crew for 2024 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Prepares for Road Trip Starting at Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Legion FC Look to Right Ship with Pittsburgh in Town - Birmingham Legion FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Return Home Looking to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Hartford Athletic - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Loans Forward Kameron Lacey to Lexington Sc
- San Antonio FC Defeats North Carolina FC 1-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. North Carolina FC 8/17/24
- San Antonio Spurs Announce Third Annual I-35 Series Games in Austin
- San Antonio FC Acquires Midfielder Jesús Brígido on Loan from C.D. Guadalajara