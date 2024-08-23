San Antonio FC Loans Forward Kameron Lacey to Lexington Sc

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has loaned forward Kameron Lacey to USL League One side Lexington SC for the remainder of the 2024 season, the club announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since joining SAFC at the beginning of the season, Lacey appeared in 16 matches, registering 15 shots, seven shots on target and two assists in 847 minutes of play.

SAFC is back in action Saturday, August 24, traveling to face Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.

