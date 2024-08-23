Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces the Battery in Charleston

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, August 24 (4:30 PM PDT)

Where: Patriots Point Soccer Stadium (Charleston, SC)

How to Watch: KCAL 9, CBS Sports Golazo Network

After a frustrating result at home against El Paso, the Black and Orange head on the final East Coast road trip of the season when they head to Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Charleston, SC for a matchup with the Charleston Battery. Despite their recent run of form, The County Boys still occupy a playoff spot in the Western Conference. A positive result in The Holy City could be just what the team needs to lead their charge to the playoffs...

FORTRESS PATRIOTS POINT

The Charleston Battery enter Saturday's contest in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. The 2023 USL Championship Runners-UP have returned with a vengeance in the 2024 USL Championship season, behind current USL Championship Golden Boot race leader, forward Nicholas Markanich. The 24-year-old forward currently sits on 21 goals to go along with five assists prior to Saturday's contest. He has scored in two of their previous three matches, and five straight matches at home. Not only do the Battery have the league's highest goal scorer and the second most potent offense (51 GF), they also have the stingiest defense in the East (24 GA). Much of the Battery's success can be attributed to their defense of Patriots Point this season, as Charleston holds the second best record at home so far in 2024 (LOU 11-1-0). The Battery are 9-1-1 on their home pitch this season and have outscored their opponents 32-7.

2024 Regular Season Record: 14-7-4 (2nd in USL-C Eastern Conference)

Goals Scored: 51 I Goals Allowed: 24 I Clean Sheets: 11

Players to Watch

F Nicholas Markanich

M Aaron Molloy

SEARCHING FOR A SPARK

As they head east for the final time in 2024, Orange County SC enter Saturday's contest in 7th place in the Western Conference, holding on to one of the final playoff spots as the USL Championship season enters the home stretch. It's been well documented that the County Boys have endured a rough stretch, but their previous outing at home to El Paso showed that it is not for lack of opportunity. They generated 14 chances created, with midfielder Chris Hegardt generating a match-high four chances last Saturday and defender Owen Lambe creating three. If they are to end their 362 minute scoreless streak, they need to convert a few of these opportunities on Saturday.

Players to Watch

F Cameron Dunbar

M Chris Hegardt

All-time record

Orange County SC is 1-1-1 all-time against the Charleston Battery.

Previous Matchup: 2023 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2 - 0 Charleston Battery (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring summary: Brian Iloski 45 +1', Owen Lambe 62' (OCSC)

BEGIN YOUR LABOR DAY WEEKEND WITH BREWS!

Orange County SC's fourth Beer Fest installment of the season, our Labor Day Beer Fest, is coming to The Champ next Saturday, August 31 as the County Boys host Las Vegas Lights FC. Come taste over 50 different flavors of beer, seltzer and cider from around the county! Tickets are going fast, so grab yours today at orangecountysoccer.com/beerfest!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Classic kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Orange home kit with black accents are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Classic kit at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

FLEX ON 'EM

Did you miss out on your chance to join Orange County SC's Season Ticket Holder Family, but still want to attend multiple of OCSC's remaining home matches at The Champ? Then our 10 ticket Flex Packs are exactly what you need! They're the best way to attend multiple matches with a friend, or bring out the whole squad and use all 10 in one match! The choice is yours, it's...flexible. Head to orangecountysoccer.com/flex-packs for more information.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.