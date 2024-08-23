Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC on Saturday

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC on Saturday Club aims to continue momentum after undefeated home stretch

WHAT Rhode Island FC travels to Segra Field to take on Loudoun United FC in Week 25 of the USL Championship season.

WHO Loudoun United FC Rhode Island FC

WHEN Saturday, August 24 7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE Segra Field 42095 Loudoun United Dr. Leesburg, VA 20175

BROADCAST ESPN+

RIFC OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY (open to the public) Newport Craft Brewing 293 JT Connell Hwy Newport, RI 02840

MATCHDAY MEDIA CENTER Matchday assets will be available for download as they are uploaded here.

MATCH PREVIEW Loudoun United FC took the USL Championship by storm in Week 24, fighting to a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies on the road to become the second team this season to shut out the Eastern Conference powerhouse at Al Lang Stadium. The historic win snapped a six-match unbeaten run for the red-hot Rowdies and marked the first time in Loudoun's history that it took all six points from Tampa across two meetings in a season. Despite the fact that Tampa Bay came out strong with 10 first-half shots to Loudoun's two, the visitors made their opportunities count in the first half, taking the lead in the 34th minute through Wesley Leggett's seventh goal of the year. Loudoun would eventually double its lead with its only other shot on target during the match in the 69th minute when leading scorer Zach Ryan netted his ninth of the season. Adding three saves between the posts from Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun preserved its seventh clean sheet.

Trailing 1-0 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots SC, Rhode Island FC once again benefited from a late goal to come back from behind to claim a result. In the 86th minute, Albert Dikwa "Chico" headed home his team-leading seventh goal of the season for RIFC, and 50th career USL Championship goal, to tie the match at one and preserve a point at home. The goal marked the third time in the last five matches that the Ocean State club has fought back late in the second half to secure a result. In total, RIFC has scored more than half of its 37 goals in the second half, netting nine during second-half stoppage time. Chico's goal complimented a dominant attacking performance that saw RIFC outshoot Oakland 21-7, including a 16-3 advantage in the second half where the visitors didn't manage a single shot on target. The 21 shots matched the highest single-match total in club history, tying the total output from the club's inaugural 1-1 draw vs. New Mexico United. It was also the second-straight match the Ocean State club blasted 20 or more efforts.

###

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL CLUB Rhode Island FC, A Club for All Rhode Island, is independently owned and operated, and is the only homegrown men's professional team in the state. It is led by co-founders Brett Johnson and former MLS and USMNT player Michael Parkhurst, a Rhode Island native. The club began play in March 2024 in its temporary venue, Beirne Stadium on the campus of Bryant University, while its permanent home stadium is completed for the 2025 season. The Stadium at Tidewater Landing in downtown Pawtucket will be a state-of-the-art stadium with a 10,500+ capacity. For more information visit rhodeislandfc.com.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW Rhode Island FC 2024 Single Match Tickets, Group Tickets, Flex Plans and Mini Plans are on sale now starting at just $10 per match. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401-955-RIFC (7432) or by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

NEW STADIUM PRIORITY PROGRAM The anticipation is building for Rhode Island FC's 2025 USL Championship season at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. Join the New Stadium Priority Program and claim your priority now inside the 10,500 capacity, state-of-the-art soccer-specific stadium opening in the spring of 2025 in downtown Pawtucket. To learn more visit rhodeislandfc.com/2025deposit.

MATCHDAY MEDIA CREDENTIALS To request a media credential for the next Rhode Island FC home match on Saturday, August 31 against Birmingham Legion FC, the following form must be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2024: https://forms.gle/fAyE7Nce8F5MYBhq7.

RHODE ISLAND FC MEDIA CONTACT Thomas Caughlin, tcaughlin@rhodeislandfc.com, (619) 587-4771

