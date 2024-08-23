Le Rouge Returns Home After Three-Match Road Trip, Welcomes FC Tulsa on Saturday Night
August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
DETROIT - Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday after a three-game road trip to face off against FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM EDT and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.
DCFC comes into this match after its second straight victory, a 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Devon Amoo-Mensah's goal off of a corner in the third minute gave Le Rouge the lead early, but after going into the half level at 1-1, Ben Morris would add on a brace in the second half, securing victory for Le Rouge.
With the three goals, it would be the first match Detroit scored more than one goal since the 4-0 victory against Miami FC on June 29th.
With the victory, Detroit City moves to fourth place in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of fifth-place Indy Eleven and three points behind third-place Tampa Bay.
FC Tulsa comes into this match off a 2-0 road loss to Memphis 901 FC on Saturday. Tulsa struggled to enter the attacking third, not registering a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. With the loss, FC Tulsa remains in ninth place in the Western Conference, sitting level on 27 points with eighth place Monterey Bay FC.
After a brilliant start to the season at home, Detroit City has struggled at home, having not picked up a home victory in six matches. The last victory came on June 15th, a 2-0 win over Charleston Battery.
Detroit City has never picked up three points against Tulsa. The last time these two faced off was last June in Tulsa, as the home team walked away with a 3-2 victory. The points were shared last May at Keyworth when these sides last met in Hamtramck.
Four of the next five DCFC games will be played on home turf at Keyworth, with the next match being against Hartford Athletic next Saturday, August 31. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2024
- Defense Remains Hounds' Cornerstone - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Loans Forward Kameron Lacey to Lexington Sc - San Antonio FC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Hartford Host League-Leading Louisville City FC - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Miami FC
- Week 25 Preview: NCFC Travels to Defending Champions Phoenix Rising - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts El Paso Locomotive FC at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Indy Eleven Acquires Maalique Foster from Colorado Springs - Indy Eleven
- Le Rouge Returns Home After Three-Match Road Trip, Welcomes FC Tulsa on Saturday Night - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Seek Three Points at Monterey Bay F.C. - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Acquire Midfielder Cole Mrowka on Loan from Columbus Crew for 2024 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Prepares for Road Trip Starting at Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Legion FC Look to Right Ship with Pittsburgh in Town - Birmingham Legion FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Return Home Looking to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Maalique Foster to Indy Eleven - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Hartford Athletic - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Le Rouge Returns Home After Three-Match Road Trip, Welcomes FC Tulsa on Saturday Night
- Le Rouge Stays Hot in Tampa, Wins 3-2 on the Road to the Rowdies
- Detroit City FC Picks up MASSIVE Win in Tampa, See Them at Keyworth on Saturday
- Former Canadian National Team Midfielder Nick Dasovic Joins Danny Dichio's First Team Staff
- Le Rouge Looking to Keep Undefeated Streak Rolling on Wednesday Night, on the Road to Tampa Bay