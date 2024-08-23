Preview: Rowdies vs Miami

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies look to close out their three-match homestand on a positive result after back-to-back defeats. Standing in their way of three points this Saturday at Al Lang Stadium is in-state rival Miami FC, who sit last in the Eastern Conference and last overall in the USL Championship standings. With a pause in league action on the docket for next weekend, the Rowdies will be keen to head into the break with some momentum on their side.

Tampa Bay has been a bit unlucky not to score more this year, which feels like an unusual thing to say about a team that ranks third in the league in scoring with 41 goals. The Rowdies average 5.9 shots on goal a game, which is on par with the league's top two scoring clubs, Louisville City FC and Charleston Battery, who both average 6.0 goals. The key difference is the conversion rate. Tampa Bay converts 14 percent of their shorts, which puts them middle of the pack in the league. Meanwhile, Louisville and Charleston convert 22 and 17 percent of their chances respectively.

"In the last two games, the opposition has had five shots on target and have five goals," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "It's frustrating in that we're creating chances but we're not finishing and then we're giving up goals at the other end. It's not a good combination. We need to keep working hard to rectify. I've got every confidence that we'll put in a good performance on Saturday."

The Final Ten

Saturday's matchup with Miami kicks off the first of Tampa Bay's final ten regular season contests. The Rowdies remain third in the Eastern Conference table, but after two disappointing results there's a bit

"It's an extremely critical period," said Neilson. "The key thing is getting everyone fit and ready for the run to the end of the season. We've got Leo coming back, Blake Bodily will be back. We picked up a few injuries in the Detroit game but having a break next week will hopefully allow us to get them back. We're just trying to get as fit and in form as they can be for the final run.

Spaulding Back in The Bay

A day after returning to Tampa Bay for a second loan stint from Major League Soccer's New England Revolution, wingback Ryan Spaulding was thrown right into the mix. While the Rowdies fell short of picking up a positive result, Spaulding showed flashes of the dynamism during his first loan spell in 2023 that led to him recording two goals and four assists in 9 appearances. Spaulding took shots in the match, one on target that was saved and another that clipped the far post to stay out of the net.

"It felt great being back out there at Al Lang," said Spaulding. "It was a tough game. We did a lot of the right things. We were creating a lot of chances, which is always good to see. I think as I continue to be out there and get more comfortable with the guys, a lot of these plays are going to come off more naturally. Honestly I didn't even have a full chance to train with the rest of the starting lineup. So I was out there for the first time with them to see what we could make happen... There's a lot of things we can build off of from here."

Availability Report

OUT: Jordan Doherty, Forrest Lasso, Nick Moon

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Guillen

Matchday 25 Info:

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Miami FC

Saturday, August 24, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 11W-6L-7D, 40 pts, 3rd East (7-3-2 at home)

Miami: 2W-20L-2D, 8 pts, 12th West (5-4-3 on the road)

Marvel Super Hero Night: Arrive early for Saturday's match to receive a Marvel themed Rowdies poster at gates.

Tickets: Click here to purchase tickets for the match.

Tune In: Wednesday's match will be broadcast locally on Tampa Bay 44 and available to stream on ESPN+.

